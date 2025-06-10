StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Quick Git

Quickly run git commands through Raycast
JD
Josh Dales
New
Overview

Quick Git

Quickly run git commands through Raycast, allows you to do common git tasks like:

  • Check status
  • Stage and commit changes
  • Discard changes and restore a file to its previous state
  • Switch, create, delete, push and pull branches

Git Configuration

Requires a minimum git version of v2.23.0.

If you are prompted for a password when trying to perform actions on remote repositories you might need to set up the git credentials helper. Or configure your SSH agent, good guides for this can be found on Gitlab and in Github's Authentication guide.

Also it is highly recommend turning on auto remote setup in your root .gitconfig to make pushing new branches easier, eg.

[push]
	autoSetupRemote = true
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
