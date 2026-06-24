Unofficial, community-built Raycast extension that gives you a clear overview of your Wise account: how you're spending, your combined balance across currencies, and live exchange rates, instead of just listing raw account data. Not affiliated with or endorsed by Wise plc. "Wise" is a trademark of Wise plc, used here only to reference the service the extension reads from.
Three commands:
100% local. Read‑only. The extension never initiates transfers — it only reads.
wise_pt_… string is generated — copy it.
Read‑only is enough for every endpoint Wise Lens uses (profile, balances, activities, rates). The extension cannot move money even if a full-access token is provided.
Open any Wise Lens command. On first run Raycast prompts you for the token. It's stored in Raycast's local encrypted database, isolated to this extension. You can change it any time in Raycast → Extensions → Wise Lens → Preferences.
|Field
|Default
|Description
|API Token
|—
|Required. Personal Read‑Only Token from Wise.
|Display Currency
|(empty)
|ISO 4217 (EUR, USD…). If set, shows an aggregated total converted to this currency.
|Secondary Currency (FX)
|(empty)
|Shows a secondary FX conversion (e.g. EUR → THB).
|Number Format
en-US
|Thousands/decimal separators and symbol position for monetary amounts.
|Hide zero balances
true
|Hides accounts and Jars with a zero balance.
All calls send
Authorization: Bearer <token>:
GET /v2/profiles — personal profile (cached for 24 h).
GET /v4/profiles/{id}/balances?types=STANDARD,SAVINGS — balances + Jars.
GET /v1/profiles/{id}/activities?size=100 — activity.
GET /v1/rates?source=X&target=Y — only when a display or secondary currency is configured.
api.wise.com.
If Wise returns
429 Too Many Requests, the extension enters a 5‑minute cooldown to avoid making things worse. During the cooldown the dashboard shows the cached snapshot.
Found a bug, want to suggest a feature, or just chat with other users? Join the community Discord.
403 with an
X-2FA-Approval header, the extension surfaces a clear error.