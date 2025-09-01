StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Tallinn Transport

Search routes, view real-time departures, and check announcements for Tallinn's public transport system
AvatarJorge Ramírez Serrato
New
Overview

Tallinn Transport

A Raycast extension for searching and viewing Tallinn's public transport information including routes, real-time departures, and service announcements.

https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/dcb95944-5ac1-4021-bf10-07020434f605

Commands

Search Upcoming Times

Browse through all available bus and tram routes in Tallinn. Select a route to view its stops, then select a stop to see upcoming departure times for that specific location.

Search Departures for a Stop

Search for any stop in Tallinn and view real-time departure information including route numbers, destinations, and expected arrival times.

View Announcements

Stay informed about service disruptions, route changes, and other important announcements from Tallinn's public transport system.

Development

npm install
npm run dev

Building

npm run build
npm run lint

Data Source

This extension uses data from Tallinn's public transport system to provide real-time information about routes, stops, and departures.

