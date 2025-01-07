CTA Tracker

Track and view estimated times for buses and trains provided by the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA).

Note: This is an unofficial extension and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Chicago Transit Authority. All transit data is provided by the CTA's public API services.

Features

Real-time bus and train arrival predictions

Search for train stations by name, line color, or ID

Search for bus routes and stops

View bus routes by direction

Manage favorite stops for quick access

Support for both CTA Bus and Train tracking

Prerequisites

CTA Bus Tracker API key

CTA Train Tracker API key

Setup

Get your API keys. They're super easy to set up and request: Bus API Key

Train API Key Configure the extension: Open Raycast

Search for "Cta"

Click the gear icon to open preferences

Enter your API keys

Usage

Bus Tracking

Search for bus stops using stop ID (4+ digits)

Browse bus routes by number or name

View stops for each route direction

Search stops within a route

Train Tracking

Search for train stations by name

Filter stations by line color

Search by station ID

Technical Details

Built for Raycast

Uses CTA's official Bus Tracker and Train Tracker APIs

Implements local caching for improved performance

Real-time data updates

Supports both bus and train tracking in a single interface

Data Attribution

This extension uses real-time transit data provided by the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) through their public API services. For more information about CTA's data and services, visit transitchicago.com.

Logo Attribution

The CTA logo and related trademarks are owned by the Chicago Transit Authority. This extension is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by the CTA. The logo is used here solely for identification purposes under fair use.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

This extension is open-sourced under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements, please open an issue on the GitHub repository.