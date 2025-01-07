Track and view estimated times for buses and trains provided by the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA).
Note: This is an unofficial extension and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Chicago Transit Authority. All transit data is provided by the CTA's public API services.
Get your API keys. They're super easy to set up and request:
Configure the extension:
This extension uses real-time transit data provided by the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) through their public API services. For more information about CTA's data and services, visit transitchicago.com.
The CTA logo and related trademarks are owned by the Chicago Transit Authority. This extension is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by the CTA. The logo is used here solely for identification purposes under fair use.
Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.
This extension is open-sourced under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements, please open an issue on the GitHub repository.