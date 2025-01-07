StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
CTA - Chicago Transit Authority

Track and view estimated times for buses and trains provided by the Chicago Transit Authority.
JO
Jonathan Ochocki
Overview

CTA Tracker

Track and view estimated times for buses and trains provided by the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA).

Note: This is an unofficial extension and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Chicago Transit Authority. All transit data is provided by the CTA's public API services.

Features

  • Real-time bus and train arrival predictions
  • Search for train stations by name, line color, or ID
  • Search for bus routes and stops
  • View bus routes by direction
  • Manage favorite stops for quick access
  • Support for both CTA Bus and Train tracking

Prerequisites

  • CTA Bus Tracker API key
  • CTA Train Tracker API key

Setup

  1. Get your API keys. They're super easy to set up and request:

  2. Configure the extension:

    • Open Raycast
    • Search for "Cta"
    • Click the gear icon to open preferences
    • Enter your API keys

Usage

Bus Tracking

  • Search for bus stops using stop ID (4+ digits)
  • Browse bus routes by number or name
  • View stops for each route direction
  • Search stops within a route

Train Tracking

  • Search for train stations by name
  • Filter stations by line color
  • Search by station ID

Technical Details

  • Built for Raycast
  • Uses CTA's official Bus Tracker and Train Tracker APIs
  • Implements local caching for improved performance
  • Real-time data updates
  • Supports both bus and train tracking in a single interface

Data Attribution

This extension uses real-time transit data provided by the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) through their public API services. For more information about CTA's data and services, visit transitchicago.com.

Logo Attribution

The CTA logo and related trademarks are owned by the Chicago Transit Authority. This extension is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by the CTA. The logo is used here solely for identification purposes under fair use.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

This extension is open-sourced under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements, please open an issue on the GitHub repository.

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityOther
Source code
View source
