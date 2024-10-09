Surf Check Raycast Extension

Overview

Surf Check is a Raycast extension that provides quick access to surf conditions and forecasts for your nearby surf spots. Using data from Surfline, this extension allows you to check wave heights, wind conditions, water temperature, and more.

Features

View a list of nearby surf spots based on your preferred location (spot ID)

See at-a-glance information including wave height, wind conditions, and water temperature

Detailed view for each spot with comprehensive surf data

Access to forecaster reports and swell information

Direct links and quick actions to open Surfline reports for each spot

Screenshots

How to Use

Setting Up

Install the Surf Check extension in Raycast Set your preferred spot ID in the extension preferences example: https://www.surfline.com/surf-report/lower-trestles/${spotId} | spotId is the numbers at the end of the url

Checking Surf Conditions

Open Raycast and type "Surf Check" You'll see a list of nearby surf spots with basic information: Spot name

Current conditions (e.g., Fair, Good)

Wave height range

Wind speed and description

Water temperature

Viewing Detailed Spot Information

Select a spot from the list and press Enter The detailed view includes: Comprehensive surf conditions

Tide information

Swell details

Forecaster report (if available)

Additional Actions

From the spot list or detailed view, you can open the full Surfline report in your browser

Data Source

All surf data is provided by Surfline. This extension is not officially associated with Surfline.

Feedback and Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvement, please file an issue on the GitHub repo.