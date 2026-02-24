🖨️ Your Bambu Lab Printer, at Your Fingertips

Bambu Lab Controller brings your 3D printer directly into Raycast. Manage your prints, control temperatures, and handle files instantly without breaking your workflow.

✨ Why this extension?

Zero Friction: Check your print status in milliseconds. No need to wait for Bambu Studio to load.

Check your print status in milliseconds. No need to wait for Bambu Studio to load. Workflow Booster: Send files from your computer and start printing without touching the SD card.

Send files from your computer and start printing without touching the SD card. Privacy First: Works exclusively via LAN Mode . Your data stays on your local network.

Works exclusively via . Your data stays on your local network. Universal Control: Manage your printer without leaving your keyboard.

⚡️ What can it do?

🕹️ Total Control Center

Manage your machine remotely:

Live Status: Real-time nozzle/bed temps, progress percentage, and time remaining.

Real-time nozzle/bed temps, progress percentage, and time remaining. Smart Actions: ⏯️ State: Pause, Resume, or Stop a print instantly. 💡 Light: Toggle the chamber light (perfect for checking the webcam). 🔥 Preheat: Quick presets for PLA & PETG to get ready faster.



📂 File Management (Wireless)

Stop running back and forth with the SD card:

SD Card Explorer: View all your printable files, sorted by newest projects first.

View all your printable files, sorted by newest projects first. Smart Filter: Automatically prioritizes .3mf projects and hides system junk files.

Automatically prioritizes projects and hides system junk files. Direct Upload: Upload .3mf or .gcode files from your computer directly to the printer via FTP.

Upload or files from your computer directly to the printer via FTP. Start Print: Launch a job with a simple keystroke.

🎨 AMS & Materials

Filament Tracker: See exactly what colors and materials are loaded in your AMS.

See exactly what colors and materials are loaded in your AMS. Custom Overrides: Decide to Enable or Disable AMS usage for each specific print (via Cmd+K actions).

⚙️ Configuration

This extension connects directly to your printer. You'll need to grab your credentials from the printer screen (Settings -> LAN Mode Only).

Preferences required:

IP Address: Local IP (e.g., 192.168.1.50 ). Access Code: The code shown on your printer screen. Serial Number: Your printer ID (e.g., 00M... ).

Tip: Make sure "LAN Mode Only" is enabled on your printer for the best experience.

🔥 Daily Use Cases

The "Quick Check": You're working, just hit your shortcut to see if the print is done.

You're working, just hit your shortcut to see if the print is done. The "Lazy Upload": Slice your model, export to .3mf , upload via Raycast, and hit print. Zero steps left.

Slice your model, export to , upload via Raycast, and hit print. Zero steps left. The "Oops" Moment: You hear a fail? Emergency stop the printer instantly from your keyboard.

You hear a fail? Emergency stop the printer instantly from your keyboard. The "Night Mode": Turn off the printer light remotely without getting up.

⚠️ Compatibility

Verified and tested on:

Bambu Lab A1

Bambu Lab A1 Mini

Should also work with P1 and X1 series (uses standard Bambu MQTT protocol).

👥 Contributors

Made with 🧡 by johancvl.