🖨️ Your Bambu Lab Printer, at Your Fingertips
Bambu Lab Controller brings your 3D printer directly into Raycast. Manage your prints, control temperatures, and handle files instantly without breaking your workflow.
✨ Why this extension?
- Zero Friction: Check your print status in milliseconds. No need to wait for Bambu Studio to load.
- Workflow Booster: Send files from your computer and start printing without touching the SD card.
- Privacy First: Works exclusively via LAN Mode. Your data stays on your local network.
- Universal Control: Manage your printer without leaving your keyboard.
⚡️ What can it do?
🕹️ Total Control Center
Manage your machine remotely:
- Live Status: Real-time nozzle/bed temps, progress percentage, and time remaining.
- Smart Actions:
- ⏯️ State: Pause, Resume, or Stop a print instantly.
- 💡 Light: Toggle the chamber light (perfect for checking the webcam).
- 🔥 Preheat: Quick presets for PLA & PETG to get ready faster.
📂 File Management (Wireless)
Stop running back and forth with the SD card:
- SD Card Explorer: View all your printable files, sorted by newest projects first.
- Smart Filter: Automatically prioritizes
.3mf projects and hides system junk files.
- Direct Upload: Upload
.3mf or
.gcode files from your computer directly to the printer via FTP.
- Start Print: Launch a job with a simple keystroke.
🎨 AMS & Materials
- Filament Tracker: See exactly what colors and materials are loaded in your AMS.
- Custom Overrides: Decide to Enable or Disable AMS usage for each specific print (via
Cmd+K actions).
⚙️ Configuration
This extension connects directly to your printer. You'll need to grab your credentials from the printer screen (Settings -> LAN Mode Only).
Preferences required:
- IP Address: Local IP (e.g.,
192.168.1.50).
- Access Code: The code shown on your printer screen.
- Serial Number: Your printer ID (e.g.,
00M...).
Tip: Make sure "LAN Mode Only" is enabled on your printer for the best experience.
🔥 Daily Use Cases
- The "Quick Check": You're working, just hit your shortcut to see if the print is done.
- The "Lazy Upload": Slice your model, export to
.3mf, upload via Raycast, and hit print. Zero steps left.
- The "Oops" Moment: You hear a fail? Emergency stop the printer instantly from your keyboard.
- The "Night Mode": Turn off the printer light remotely without getting up.
⚠️ Compatibility
Verified and tested on:
- Bambu Lab A1
- Bambu Lab A1 Mini
Should also work with P1 and X1 series (uses standard Bambu MQTT protocol).
👥 Contributors
Made with 🧡 by johancvl.