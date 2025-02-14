daisyUI Raycast Extension

Quickly reference daisyUI colors and components directly from Raycast.

Features

🎨 Comprehensive color palette browser

🧩 Component reference library

🌓 Dark and light mode support

📋 Easy copying of color codes, CSS variables, and component examples

Installation

Open Raycast Go to Extensions Search for "daisyUI" Install the extension

Usage

Colors Command

Browse daisyUI color palette

Filter colors by category

Copy: Color names Hex codes OKLCH values CSS variables



Components Command

Explore daisyUI components

View descriptions and examples

Copy: HTML snippets JSX code Component URLs



Compatibility

Raycast: Latest version

daisyUI: v5 (beta 6)

Disclaimer

This extension is a community project and is not officially affiliated with daisyUI.

