daisyUI Colors & Components

Access the daisyUI reference material from Raycast. All references are from the v5 beta!
Overview

daisyUI Raycast Extension

Quickly reference daisyUI colors and components directly from Raycast.

Features

  • 🎨 Comprehensive color palette browser
  • 🧩 Component reference library
  • 🌓 Dark and light mode support
  • 📋 Easy copying of color codes, CSS variables, and component examples

Installation

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Go to Extensions
  3. Search for "daisyUI"
  4. Install the extension

Usage

Colors Command

  • Browse daisyUI color palette
  • Filter colors by category
  • Copy:
    • Color names
    • Hex codes
    • OKLCH values
    • CSS variables

Components Command

  • Explore daisyUI components
  • View descriptions and examples
  • Copy:
    • HTML snippets
    • JSX code
    • Component URLs

Compatibility

  • Raycast: Latest version
  • daisyUI: v5 (beta 6)

Disclaimer

This extension is a community project and is not officially affiliated with daisyUI.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) [Year] [Your Name]

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

