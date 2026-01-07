Evaluate mathematical expressions with real-time results and intelligent auto-completion.
sum(5 becomes
sum(5))
sum(5* becomes
sum(5*1))
sum(a, b, c, ...) - Add multiple numbers
product(a, b, c, ...) - Multiply multiple numbers
avg(a, b, c, ...) - Calculate average
min(a, b, c, ...) - Find minimum value
max(a, b, c, ...) - Find maximum value
gcd(a, b, c, ...) - Greatest Common Divisor
lcm(a, b, c, ...) - Least Common Multiple
factorial(n) - Calculate factorial
abs(n) - Absolute value
sqrt(n) - Square root
pow(base, exp) - Power function
round(n, decimals) - Round to decimal places
floor(n) - Round down
ceil(n) - Round up
sin(x),
cos(x),
tan(x) - Basic trig functions
asin(x),
acos(x),
atan(x) - Inverse trig functions
log(x) /
ln(x) - Natural logarithm
log10(x) - Base-10 logarithm
exp(x) - Exponential (e^x)
pi /
PI - π (3.14159...)
e /
E - Euler's number (2.71828...)
sum(5+4, 7, 6*3) → 34
gcd(48, 18) → 6
lcm(12, 18, 24) → 72
sqrt(pow(3, 2) + pow(4, 2)) → 5
sin(pi/2) → 1
factorial(5) → 120
avg(10, 20, 30) → 20
round(3.14159, 2) → 3.14
You can combine multiple functions and use arithmetic operators within arguments for complex calculations.