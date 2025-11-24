RG AdGuard Links

A Raycast extension to convert Microsoft Store URLs to direct download links via rg-adguard.net

Overview

RG AdGuard Links is a Raycast extension that converts Microsoft Store application URLs into direct download links via rg-adguard.net. This allows you to download Microsoft Store apps without using the Microsoft Store itself.

Features

API Integration - Makes proper POST requests to rg-adguard.net API

Installation

Development Installation

Clone or download this repository Navigate to the extension directory: cd extensions/rg-adguard-links Install dependencies: npm install Start development server: npm run dev In Raycast, go to: Development → Import Extension Select the rg-adguard-links folder

From Raycast Store

Coming soon - Extension will be submitted to Raycast Store

Usage

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space or your configured hotkey) Type "Convert Store URL" or search for the extension Paste a Microsoft Store URL or product ID in the form Press Enter to fetch download links Browse the list showing: App Information section with name, version, and product ID

Available Downloads section with all files

File sizes and architecture types for each download Select a file and press Enter to download it in your browser Or use keyboard shortcuts: ⌘ + C: Copy download URL to clipboard

⌘ + Shift + C: Copy filename to clipboard

⌘ + B: Return to input form

Example

Input (Microsoft Store URL):

https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9n0kwg910ldh

Or just the Product ID:

9n0kwg910ldh

Output: The extension displays:

App Information Section : Shows the app name, product ID, and version (if available)

: Shows the app name, product ID, and version (if available) Available Downloads Section : Lists all downloadable files with: File name File type/architecture (x64, x86, ARM64, Bundle, etc.) File size in a readable format (MB/GB) Icons indicating download and storage information

: Lists all downloadable files with:

Supported URL Formats

The extension handles various Microsoft Store URL formats:

https://www.microsoft.com/store/productId/9NBLGGH4NNS1

https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9NBLGGH4NNS1

https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/9NBLGGH4NNS1

Product ID only: 9NBLGGH4NNS1

About rg-adguard.net

rg-adguard.net is a third-party service that provides direct download links for Microsoft Store applications. This is useful for:

Downloading apps without Microsoft Store

Offline installation

Archiving specific app versions

Installing apps on systems without Store access

Troubleshooting store issues

Downloading older versions of apps

How It Works

Extract Product ID - Parses the Microsoft Store URL to extract the product ID API Request - Makes a POST request to rg-adguard.net with the product ID Parse Response - Extracts download links from the HTML response Display Results - Shows all available files in a clean list view Download - Opens selected files directly or copies URLs

Project Structure

rg-adguard-links/ ├── assets/ # Extension icons and images │ └── icon.png # Original 512x512 icon ├── metadata/ # Screenshots for Raycast Store ├── src/ # Source code │ └── convert-url.tsx # Main command implementation ├── icon.png # Extension icon (512x512) ├── package.json # Dependencies and configuration ├── tsconfig.json # TypeScript configuration └── README.md # This file

Development

Prerequisites

Node.js 16 or higher

npm or pnpm

Raycast app installed

Scripts

# Start development server (recommended) npm run dev # Build extension npm run build # Lint code npm run lint # Fix linting issues npm run fix-lint

Making Changes

Edit files in the src/ directory The dev server will automatically rebuild Reload the extension in Raycast to see changes

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Here's how you can help:

Ideas for Contribution

Support for batch URL conversion

History of converted URLs

Favorites/bookmarks for frequently used apps

Filtering options for file types (show only x64, ARM64, etc.)

Search within results

Integration with download managers

Development Guidelines

Fork the repository Create a feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature ) Make your changes Test thoroughly Commit your changes ( git commit -m 'Add amazing feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/amazing-feature ) Open a Pull Request

Roadmap

Initial project scaffold

Keyboard shortcuts for actions Add download history

Add download history Add favorites/bookmarks

Add favorites/bookmarks Batch URL conversion

Technical Details

API Integration

The extension uses the rg-adguard.net API endpoint:

POST https://store.rg-adguard.net/api/GetFiles

With form data:

type : "ProductId"

: "ProductId" url : The product ID

: The product ID ring : "Retail"

: "Retail" lang : "en-US"

The response is HTML containing download links which are parsed using regex.

Dependencies

@raycast/api - Raycast extension API

- Raycast extension API @raycast/utils - Utility functions for Raycast

- Utility functions for Raycast TypeScript for type safety

React for UI components

Troubleshooting

Extension not loading:

Make sure the dev server is running ( npm run dev )

) Try removing and re-importing the extension in Raycast

Check that all dependencies are installed ( npm install )

No download links found:

Verify the product ID is correct

Check your internet connection

The app might not be available in your region

Try again later (rg-adguard.net might be temporarily down)

Invalid URL error:

Ensure the URL contains a valid product ID (format: 9XXXXXXXXXXXXX)

Try using just the product ID instead of the full URL

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Disclaimer

This extension is not affiliated with Microsoft Corporation or AdGuard. It simply provides a convenient way to access the rg-adguard.net service through Raycast. Use at your own discretion and ensure you comply with Microsoft's terms of service.

Acknowledgments

rg-adguard.net - For providing the Microsoft Store download service

Raycast - For the amazing launcher platform

Microsoft Store - For application distribution

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions:

Open an issue on GitHub

Contribute to the project

Share your feedback

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version history and updates.

