RG AdGuard Links
A Raycast extension to convert Microsoft Store URLs to direct download links via rg-adguard.net
Overview
RG AdGuard Links is a Raycast extension that converts Microsoft Store application URLs into direct download links via rg-adguard.net. This allows you to download Microsoft Store apps without using the Microsoft Store itself.
Features
- API Integration - Makes proper POST requests to rg-adguard.net API
- Direct Downloads - Get actual download links for .appx, .msix, and other app packages
- File Size Information - Shows formatted file sizes (KB, MB, GB) for each download
- App Metadata - Displays app name, version, and product ID
- Architecture Detection - Identifies x64, x86, ARM64 packages automatically
- Multiple Files - View and download all available files for an app
- Quick Actions - Open download links, copy URLs, or copy filenames to clipboard
- Product ID Support - Works with full URLs or just the product ID
- Simple Interface - Clean form input with organized results list view
Installation
Development Installation
- Clone or download this repository
- Navigate to the extension directory:
cd extensions/rg-adguard-links
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Start development server:
npm run dev
- In Raycast, go to: Development → Import Extension
- Select the
rg-adguard-links folder
From Raycast Store
Coming soon - Extension will be submitted to Raycast Store
Usage
- Open Raycast (⌘ + Space or your configured hotkey)
- Type "Convert Store URL" or search for the extension
- Paste a Microsoft Store URL or product ID in the form
- Press Enter to fetch download links
- Browse the list showing:
- App Information section with name, version, and product ID
- Available Downloads section with all files
- File sizes and architecture types for each download
- Select a file and press Enter to download it in your browser
- Or use keyboard shortcuts:
- ⌘ + C: Copy download URL to clipboard
- ⌘ + Shift + C: Copy filename to clipboard
- ⌘ + B: Return to input form
Example
Input (Microsoft Store URL):
https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9n0kwg910ldh
Or just the Product ID:
9n0kwg910ldh
Output:
The extension displays:
- App Information Section: Shows the app name, product ID, and version (if available)
- Available Downloads Section: Lists all downloadable files with:
- File name
- File type/architecture (x64, x86, ARM64, Bundle, etc.)
- File size in a readable format (MB/GB)
- Icons indicating download and storage information
Supported URL Formats
The extension handles various Microsoft Store URL formats:
-
https://www.microsoft.com/store/productId/9NBLGGH4NNS1
-
https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9NBLGGH4NNS1
-
https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/9NBLGGH4NNS1
- Product ID only:
9NBLGGH4NNS1
About rg-adguard.net
rg-adguard.net is a third-party service that provides direct download links for Microsoft Store applications. This is useful for:
- Downloading apps without Microsoft Store
- Offline installation
- Archiving specific app versions
- Installing apps on systems without Store access
- Troubleshooting store issues
- Downloading older versions of apps
How It Works
- Extract Product ID - Parses the Microsoft Store URL to extract the product ID
- API Request - Makes a POST request to rg-adguard.net with the product ID
- Parse Response - Extracts download links from the HTML response
- Display Results - Shows all available files in a clean list view
- Download - Opens selected files directly or copies URLs
Project Structure
rg-adguard-links/
├── assets/ # Extension icons and images
│ └── icon.png # Original 512x512 icon
├── metadata/ # Screenshots for Raycast Store
├── src/ # Source code
│ └── convert-url.tsx # Main command implementation
├── icon.png # Extension icon (512x512)
├── package.json # Dependencies and configuration
├── tsconfig.json # TypeScript configuration
└── README.md # This file
Development
Prerequisites
- Node.js 16 or higher
- npm or pnpm
- Raycast app installed
Scripts
# Start development server (recommended)
npm run dev
# Build extension
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint
Making Changes
- Edit files in the
src/ directory
- The dev server will automatically rebuild
- Reload the extension in Raycast to see changes
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Here's how you can help:
Ideas for Contribution
- Support for batch URL conversion
- History of converted URLs
- Favorites/bookmarks for frequently used apps
- Filtering options for file types (show only x64, ARM64, etc.)
- Search within results
- Integration with download managers
Development Guidelines
- Fork the repository
- Create a feature branch (
git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
- Make your changes
- Test thoroughly
- Commit your changes (
git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
- Push to the branch (
git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
- Open a Pull Request
Roadmap
Technical Details
API Integration
The extension uses the rg-adguard.net API endpoint:
POST https://store.rg-adguard.net/api/GetFiles
With form data:
-
type: "ProductId"
-
url: The product ID
-
ring: "Retail"
-
lang: "en-US"
The response is HTML containing download links which are parsed using regex.
Dependencies
-
@raycast/api - Raycast extension API
-
@raycast/utils - Utility functions for Raycast
- TypeScript for type safety
- React for UI components
Troubleshooting
Extension not loading:
- Make sure the dev server is running (
npm run dev)
- Try removing and re-importing the extension in Raycast
- Check that all dependencies are installed (
npm install)
No download links found:
- Verify the product ID is correct
- Check your internet connection
- The app might not be available in your region
- Try again later (rg-adguard.net might be temporarily down)
Invalid URL error:
- Ensure the URL contains a valid product ID (format: 9XXXXXXXXXXXXX)
- Try using just the product ID instead of the full URL
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.
Disclaimer
This extension is not affiliated with Microsoft Corporation or AdGuard. It simply provides a convenient way to access the rg-adguard.net service through Raycast. Use at your own discretion and ensure you comply with Microsoft's terms of service.
Acknowledgments
- rg-adguard.net - For providing the Microsoft Store download service
- Raycast - For the amazing launcher platform
- Microsoft Store - For application distribution
Support
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions:
- Open an issue on GitHub
- Contribute to the project
- Share your feedback
Changelog
See CHANGELOG.md for version history and updates.
