StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

RG AdGuard Links

Convert Microsoft Store URLs to rg-adguard.net download links
Avatarjergensturdley
New
Install Extension
Overview

RG AdGuard Links

A Raycast extension to convert Microsoft Store URLs to direct download links via rg-adguard.net

Raycast License

Overview

RG AdGuard Links is a Raycast extension that converts Microsoft Store application URLs into direct download links via rg-adguard.net. This allows you to download Microsoft Store apps without using the Microsoft Store itself.

Features

  • API Integration - Makes proper POST requests to rg-adguard.net API
  • Direct Downloads - Get actual download links for .appx, .msix, and other app packages
  • File Size Information - Shows formatted file sizes (KB, MB, GB) for each download
  • App Metadata - Displays app name, version, and product ID
  • Architecture Detection - Identifies x64, x86, ARM64 packages automatically
  • Multiple Files - View and download all available files for an app
  • Quick Actions - Open download links, copy URLs, or copy filenames to clipboard
  • Product ID Support - Works with full URLs or just the product ID
  • Simple Interface - Clean form input with organized results list view

Installation

Development Installation

  1. Clone or download this repository
  2. Navigate to the extension directory: 
    cd extensions/rg-adguard-links
  3. Install dependencies: 
    npm install
  4. Start development server: 
    npm run dev
  5. In Raycast, go to: DevelopmentImport Extension
  6. Select the rg-adguard-links folder

From Raycast Store

Coming soon - Extension will be submitted to Raycast Store

Usage

  1. Open Raycast (⌘ + Space or your configured hotkey)
  2. Type "Convert Store URL" or search for the extension
  3. Paste a Microsoft Store URL or product ID in the form
  4. Press Enter to fetch download links
  5. Browse the list showing:
    • App Information section with name, version, and product ID
    • Available Downloads section with all files
    • File sizes and architecture types for each download
  6. Select a file and press Enter to download it in your browser
  7. Or use keyboard shortcuts:
    • ⌘ + C: Copy download URL to clipboard
    • ⌘ + Shift + C: Copy filename to clipboard
    • ⌘ + B: Return to input form

Example

Input (Microsoft Store URL):

https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9n0kwg910ldh

Or just the Product ID:

9n0kwg910ldh

Output: The extension displays:

  • App Information Section: Shows the app name, product ID, and version (if available)
  • Available Downloads Section: Lists all downloadable files with:
    • File name
    • File type/architecture (x64, x86, ARM64, Bundle, etc.)
    • File size in a readable format (MB/GB)
    • Icons indicating download and storage information

Supported URL Formats

The extension handles various Microsoft Store URL formats:

  • https://www.microsoft.com/store/productId/9NBLGGH4NNS1
  • https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9NBLGGH4NNS1
  • https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/9NBLGGH4NNS1
  • Product ID only: 9NBLGGH4NNS1

About rg-adguard.net

rg-adguard.net is a third-party service that provides direct download links for Microsoft Store applications. This is useful for:

  • Downloading apps without Microsoft Store
  • Offline installation
  • Archiving specific app versions
  • Installing apps on systems without Store access
  • Troubleshooting store issues
  • Downloading older versions of apps

How It Works

  1. Extract Product ID - Parses the Microsoft Store URL to extract the product ID
  2. API Request - Makes a POST request to rg-adguard.net with the product ID
  3. Parse Response - Extracts download links from the HTML response
  4. Display Results - Shows all available files in a clean list view
  5. Download - Opens selected files directly or copies URLs

Project Structure

rg-adguard-links/
├── assets/               # Extension icons and images
│   └── icon.png         # Original 512x512 icon
├── metadata/            # Screenshots for Raycast Store
├── src/                 # Source code
│   └── convert-url.tsx # Main command implementation
├── icon.png            # Extension icon (512x512)
├── package.json        # Dependencies and configuration
├── tsconfig.json       # TypeScript configuration
└── README.md          # This file

Development

Prerequisites

  • Node.js 16 or higher
  • npm or pnpm
  • Raycast app installed

Scripts

# Start development server (recommended)
npm run dev

# Build extension
npm run build

# Lint code
npm run lint

# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint

Making Changes

  1. Edit files in the src/ directory
  2. The dev server will automatically rebuild
  3. Reload the extension in Raycast to see changes

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Here's how you can help:

Ideas for Contribution

  • Support for batch URL conversion
  • History of converted URLs
  • Favorites/bookmarks for frequently used apps
  • Filtering options for file types (show only x64, ARM64, etc.)
  • Search within results
  • Integration with download managers

Development Guidelines

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create a feature branch (git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
  3. Make your changes
  4. Test thoroughly
  5. Commit your changes (git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
  6. Push to the branch (git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
  7. Open a Pull Request

Roadmap

  • Initial project scaffold
  • Implement proper API integration with rg-adguard.net
  • Parse and display download links
  • Add clipboard and browser actions
  • Support multiple URL formats
  • Product ID extraction
  • List view for results
  • Add file size information
  • Show app metadata (name, version, product ID)
  • Architecture detection and display
  • Keyboard shortcuts for actions
  • Add download history
  • Add favorites/bookmarks
  • Batch URL conversion

Technical Details

API Integration

The extension uses the rg-adguard.net API endpoint:

POST https://store.rg-adguard.net/api/GetFiles

With form data:

  • type: "ProductId"
  • url: The product ID
  • ring: "Retail"
  • lang: "en-US"

The response is HTML containing download links which are parsed using regex.

Dependencies

  • @raycast/api - Raycast extension API
  • @raycast/utils - Utility functions for Raycast
  • TypeScript for type safety
  • React for UI components

Troubleshooting

Extension not loading:

  • Make sure the dev server is running (npm run dev)
  • Try removing and re-importing the extension in Raycast
  • Check that all dependencies are installed (npm install)

No download links found:

  • Verify the product ID is correct
  • Check your internet connection
  • The app might not be available in your region
  • Try again later (rg-adguard.net might be temporarily down)

Invalid URL error:

  • Ensure the URL contains a valid product ID (format: 9XXXXXXXXXXXXX)
  • Try using just the product ID instead of the full URL

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Disclaimer

This extension is not affiliated with Microsoft Corporation or AdGuard. It simply provides a convenient way to access the rg-adguard.net service through Raycast. Use at your own discretion and ensure you comply with Microsoft's terms of service.

Acknowledgments

  • rg-adguard.net - For providing the Microsoft Store download service
  • Raycast - For the amazing launcher platform
  • Microsoft Store - For application distribution

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions:

  • Open an issue on GitHub
  • Contribute to the project
  • Share your feedback

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version history and updates.

Made with love for the Raycast community

Contributors1
Avatar0xdhrv
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Warp logo

Warp

Open Warp tabs/windows and Launch Configurations.

YouTube logo

YouTube

Search Videos, Channels, and more

DocSearch logo

DocSearch

Link all DocSearch into Raycast

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.