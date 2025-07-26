Amp Dash X - Raycast Extension
A Raycast extension for organizing and executing Amp Code prompts with the
-x (execute) flag. Save frequently used prompts, organize them by categories, and quickly paste or copy Amp commands directly from Raycast.
Features
- 📋 Save and organize prompts - Store your frequently used Amp prompts with titles and descriptions
- 🏷️ Category management - Organize prompts into custom categories for better organization
- ⚡ Quick execution - Paste Amp commands directly to your terminal or copy to clipboard
- 🔍 Search functionality - Find prompts quickly by title, category, or description
- ⌨️ Keyboard shortcuts - Efficient navigation with customizable shortcuts
Prerequisites
Before using this extension, you need:
-
Amp CLI installed and configured on your system
- Visit ampcode.com to download and install Amp
- Ensure
amp command is available in your PATH
-
Raycast installed on your Mac
Installation
From Raycast Store
- Open Raycast
- Search for "Amp Dash X"
- Click "Install"