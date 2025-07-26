Amp Dash X - Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension for organizing and executing Amp Code prompts with the -x (execute) flag. Save frequently used prompts, organize them by categories, and quickly paste or copy Amp commands directly from Raycast.

Features

📋 Save and organize prompts - Store your frequently used Amp prompts with titles and descriptions

- Store your frequently used Amp prompts with titles and descriptions 🏷️ Category management - Organize prompts into custom categories for better organization

- Organize prompts into custom categories for better organization ⚡ Quick execution - Paste Amp commands directly to your terminal or copy to clipboard

- Paste Amp commands directly to your terminal or copy to clipboard 🔍 Search functionality - Find prompts quickly by title, category, or description

- Find prompts quickly by title, category, or description ⌨️ Keyboard shortcuts - Efficient navigation with customizable shortcuts

Prerequisites

Before using this extension, you need:

Amp CLI installed and configured on your system Visit ampcode.com to download and install Amp

Ensure amp command is available in your PATH Raycast installed on your Mac Download from raycast.com

Installation

From Raycast Store