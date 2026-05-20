Align RTL

Paste selected text as right-aligned rich RTL content.

Align RTL creates an HTML clipboard payload with dir="rtl" , direction: rtl , and text-align: right , then pastes it into the active application. This helps in rich-text editors that display Hebrew or Arabic text correctly but keep the paragraph aligned to the left.

Unlike a plain Raycast Snippet, Align RTL can paste rich HTML markup so editors such as Mail, Notion, and Slack can preserve paragraph-level right alignment when they accept rich clipboard content. A plain-text Unicode RTL fallback is included for apps that do not accept HTML clipboard data.

Command

Align RTL : Reads the selected text, or falls back to the clipboard, and pastes it as right-aligned RTL content using a rich HTML clipboard payload.

Development

npm install npm run dev

Build