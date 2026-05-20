Paste selected text as right-aligned rich RTL content.
Align RTL creates an HTML clipboard payload with
dir="rtl",
direction: rtl, and
text-align: right, then pastes it into the active application. This helps in rich-text editors that display Hebrew or Arabic text correctly but keep the paragraph aligned to the left.
Unlike a plain Raycast Snippet, Align RTL can paste rich HTML markup so editors such as Mail, Notion, and Slack can preserve paragraph-level right alignment when they accept rich clipboard content. A plain-text Unicode RTL fallback is included for apps that do not accept HTML clipboard data.
Align RTL: Reads the selected text, or falls back to the clipboard, and pastes it as right-aligned RTL content using a rich HTML clipboard payload.
npm install
npm run dev
npm run lint
npm run build