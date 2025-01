Translate and Send Webpage to Reader

A Raycast extension that enhances your web reading experience by automatically translating active webpage content using Raycast AI and seamlessly sending it to Readwise Reader.

While there's an existing Reader extension in the Raycast Extension Store that allows saving webpage URLs to Reader, neither Readwise Reader nor the Raycast extension supports content translation before saving. This extension bridges that gap.

This extension works by:

Capturing the markdown content of your active webpage through the Raycast browser extension Translating the content to your desired target language using Raycast AI GPT 4o mini Saving the translated content directly to Reader Later via the Reader API

Requirements

Readwise Reader API Token.

Translation require Raycast AI

Setup Instructions