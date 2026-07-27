Quickly capture thoughts and tasks into your Reflect Open daily note, straight from Raycast.
Reflect Open is the open-source, local-first rewrite of Reflect — a folder of Markdown files with no account and no server. This extension places captures into Reflect Open's local capture inbox, so there are no API keys, tokens, or Graph IDs to configure and the Reflect app does not open or take focus.
Both land as a single bullet or an open task on the daily note for the day you captured them. If Reflect is running, its file watcher processes the capture quietly. If Reflect is closed, the capture waits safely in the inbox and is processed next time Reflect opens.
Reflect Open's text-capture surface is deliberately narrow — one line of plain text onto the capture-day daily note. By design it cannot:
The extension folds each capture to a single line and applies Reflect Open's 10,000-character limit, so invalid input gets a clear message rather than a silent no-op.
For reading and searching a graph from scripts, Reflect Open also ships a read-only
reflect CLI (
reflect today,
reflect search,
reflect show) — see the CLI docs. This extension covers capture only.