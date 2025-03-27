Moneybird Raycast extension
A Raycast extension that allows you to quickly manage time entries in your Moneybird administration without leaving your keyboard.
Features
- 🕒 Record hours with detailed information
- ⏱️ Start timing with a single command
- 🔄 OAuth integration with Moneybird
- 👥 Support for multiple customers and projects
- 📝 Add descriptions
Prerequisites
- Raycast installed on your machine
- A Moneybird account with API access
- OAuth client credentials (automatically configured)
Installation
- Open Raycast
- Search for "Store"
- Find "Moneybird" and install the extension
- Authenticate with your Moneybird account when prompted
Commands
Record Hours
Use this command to add a new time entry to your Moneybird administration. You can specify:
- Description of the work
- Start and end date/time
- Customer and project
- Assigned user
Start Timing
Quickly mark the current time as a start point for your time entry. Next time you create a time entry, it will use that as start time.