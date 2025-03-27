Moneybird Raycast extension

A Raycast extension that allows you to quickly manage time entries in your Moneybird administration without leaving your keyboard.

Features

🕒 Record hours with detailed information

⏱️ Start timing with a single command

🔄 OAuth integration with Moneybird

👥 Support for multiple customers and projects

📝 Add descriptions

Prerequisites

Raycast installed on your machine

A Moneybird account with API access

OAuth client credentials (automatically configured)

Installation

Open Raycast Search for "Store" Find "Moneybird" and install the extension Authenticate with your Moneybird account when prompted

Commands

Record Hours

Use this command to add a new time entry to your Moneybird administration. You can specify:

Description of the work

Start and end date/time

Customer and project

Assigned user

Start Timing

Quickly mark the current time as a start point for your time entry. Next time you create a time entry, it will use that as start time.