Status Nerd

A native Raycast extension that sets a funny work status on Slack, GitLab and GitHub at once — pick which services to update, roll a random status, or generate one from your own notes with Raycast AI.

Features

Set the same status on Slack, GitLab and GitHub in one go

in one go Choose services per run (or set your defaults in preferences)

(or set your defaults in preferences) Notes → AI : type a few keywords, get status suggestions from Raycast AI, shuffle through them, then set

: type a few keywords, get status suggestions from Raycast AI, shuffle through them, then set Meeting Status : generate a status from your current/next calendar meeting (privacy-guarded — hints at the kind of meeting, never the details)

: generate a status from your current/next calendar meeting (privacy-guarded — hints at the kind of meeting, never the details) Select Status : pick from your recent, saved and default statuses; save your own

: pick from your recent, saved and default statuses; save your own Random Status : one command, one click, a random status on your default services

: one command, one click, a random status on your default services Clear Status : remove your status everywhere at once

: remove your status everywhere at once Your own tone : a short onboarding captures how your AI statuses should sound (change anytime with ⌘T)

: a short onboarding captures how your AI statuses should sound (change anytime with ⌘T) Configurable duration : default in preferences, override per run (until 17:30, 1h/4h/8h, end of day, never)

: default in preferences, override per run (until 17:30, 1h/4h/8h, end of day, never) Tokens stored encrypted by Raycast (no .env ); any service left without a token is skipped

by Raycast (no ); any service left without a token is skipped Per-service failures are isolated — GitLab being down never blocks Slack

Install from source

To run the latest version from source:

git clone https://github.com/jnwrnr/status-nerd.git cd status-nerd npm install npm run dev

npm run dev imports the extension into Raycast (the commands appear immediately, with hot-reload). Once you run:

npm run build

the extension stays installed permanently — no terminal or npm run dev needed to use it.

Configure tokens

Open the extension's preferences in Raycast and add the tokens for the services you want (all optional):

Slack User Token — xoxp- token with the users.profile:write scope. Create at api.slack.com/apps → OAuth & Permissions.

— token with the scope. Create at api.slack.com/apps → OAuth & Permissions. GitLab Token — personal access token with the api scope. Create at GitLab → Access Tokens.

— personal access token with the scope. Create at GitLab → Access Tokens. GitHub Token — classic PAT with the user scope (needed for changeUserStatus ). Create at github.com/settings/tokens. Fine-grained tokens don't reliably support status changes — use a classic token. Classic PATs are broadly scoped and grant wide access to your GitHub account, so create one deliberately and store it securely.

Then pick your Default Services in preferences — these are preselected in Set Status and used by Random Status.

Optional: calendar (for Meeting Status)

Add a Calendar ICS URL in preferences to enable Meeting Status:

Open Google Calendar in a browser → ⚙️ Settings Under Settings for my calendars, click the calendar you want Scroll to Integrate calendar Copy Secret address in iCal format — not "Calendar ID" and not "Public address" Paste it into the extension's Calendar ICS URL preference

The correct URL starts with https://calendar.google.com/calendar/ical/ , contains /private-… , and ends in /basic.ics . A 404 almost always means the "Public address" was used on a non-public calendar, or part of the URL is missing.

It grants read access to that calendar, so treat it like a secret — it's stored as a password preference. See Google's guide: Sync your calendar with computer programs.

Usage

Set Status

Run Set Status — on first launch, a short onboarding asks for your tone (how AI statuses should sound, e.g. "dry sarcasm, never corporate"). Change it anytime with ⌘T. Type a few keywords in Notes (e.g. "sprint planning, too many meetings, coffee") Press Enter → Raycast AI turns them into several suggestions, in your tone ⌘R to shuffle through them · ⌘G to generate a fresh batch Enter to set the status on the selected services

Emoji and text stay editable, so you can tweak any suggestion before setting it. The Duration dropdown overrides your default duration for this run.

Meeting Status

Run Meeting Status — it reads your current meeting (or the next one within 24h) from the calendar ICS feed and generates status suggestions from the meeting's title + agenda, in your tone. ⌘R to shuffle, ⌘G to regenerate, Enter to set. All-day and cancelled events are skipped.

Privacy: the prompt is instructed to never include names, companies, or confidential details — statuses only hint at the kind of meeting, so they're safe on a public profile. You review every status before it's set.

Select Status

Run Select Status for a searchable list in three sections:

Recent — the statuses you set most recently (tracked automatically)

— the statuses you set most recently (tracked automatically) Saved — your own statuses

— your own statuses Defaults — the built-in list

Enter sets the selected status on your default services. Other actions: Save to Saved (⌘S), Remove (⌘⌫ for saved/recent), and Create New Status… (⌘N) to add your own.

Random Status

Run Random Status for a one-click random status on your default services (no form).

Clear Status

Run Clear Status to remove your status on all configured services at once (one click, no form).

Notes

AI generation requires Raycast Pro. Without it, ⌘R falls back to a built-in list of 30+ statuses.

Without it, ⌘R falls back to a built-in list of 30+ statuses. Expiration: set the default in preferences (until 17:30, 1h, 4h, 8h, end of day, don't expire) and override it per run in Set Status. Slack and GitHub honor the exact time; GitLab only supports fixed buckets (30 min, 3h, 8h, 1/3/7/30 days), so it snaps to the nearest one.

set the default in preferences (until 17:30, 1h, 4h, 8h, end of day, don't expire) and override it per run in Set Status. Slack and GitHub honor the exact time; GitLab only supports fixed buckets (30 min, 3h, 8h, 1/3/7/30 days), so it snaps to the nearest one. Emoji format: Slack-style :shortcode: . GitLab drops the colons, GitHub keeps them — the extension handles the conversion, and only emoji valid on all three services are used.

Customizing the statuses

The built-in list (used by Random Status and by the ⌘R shuffle fallback when AI isn't available) lives in src/lib/statuses.ts . Add or edit entries in the STATUSES array:

{ emoji : ":fire:" , text : "Putting out fires since 9am" , gitlab_emoji : "🔥" },

emoji — Slack-style shortcode. Use a standard emoji that exists on Slack (e.g. :rocket: ), otherwise Slack falls back to a generic icon.

— Slack-style shortcode. Use a emoji that exists on Slack (e.g. ), otherwise Slack falls back to a generic icon. text — the status message.

— the status message. gitlab_emoji — the actual emoji character, shown in the Raycast confirmation.

The AI suggestions (⌘G) don't use this list — they're generated from your notes and restricted to a curated set of safe emoji in src/lib/emoji.ts .

After editing, run npm run dev (hot-reload) or npm run build to pick up the change.

License

MIT