Tella

Raycast extension for browsing videos, viewing transcripts, and managing playlists with Tella.

Features

Videos : View all your Tella videos in list or grid view with sorting and filtering

: View all your Tella videos in list or grid view with sorting and filtering Playlists : Manage playlists and view videos within playlists

: Manage playlists and view videos within playlists Transcripts : Search across all video transcripts with intelligent caching

: Search across all video transcripts with intelligent caching Overview Dashboard: See your video statistics, top videos, and recent content at a glance

Commands

Overview

Get a high-level view of your Tella content with:

Total views and video count

Total watch time (sync to calculate)

Top 3 most-viewed videos

Recent videos

Content volume (this week, this month, all time)

Playlist count

Shortcuts:

⌘R - Sync now (refresh all data)

Videos

Browse and manage all your Tella videos with powerful features:

List and Grid Views : Toggle between list and grid layouts ( ⌘G / ⌘L )

: Toggle between list and grid layouts ( / ) Sorting : Sort by date (newest/oldest), views (most/least), or name (A-Z/Z-A)

: Sort by date (newest/oldest), views (most/least), or name (A-Z/Z-A) Search : Filter videos by name or description

: Filter videos by name or description Actions : Open in browser Copy video or embed links View or copy transcript Edit video settings ( ⇧⌘, ) Add to playlist (with option to create new playlist) Duplicate and open video Delete video

:

Shortcuts:

⌘R - Refresh videos

- Refresh videos ⌘G - Switch to grid view

- Switch to grid view ⌘L - Switch to list view

Playlists

Manage your Tella playlists:

Quick Access : Direct link to "My Videos" on Tella

: Direct link to "My Videos" on Tella Filter : View personal or organization playlists

: View personal or organization playlists Actions : Browse videos in playlist (primary action) Open playlist in browser Create new playlist ( ⌘N ) Rename playlist Delete playlist

:

Shortcuts:

⌘R - Refresh playlists

- Refresh playlists ⌘N - Create new playlist

Transcripts

Search across all video transcripts with intelligent caching:

Browse Mode : View all transcripts in a split-pane view

: View all transcripts in a split-pane view Search : Find videos by searching transcript content

: Find videos by searching transcript content Caching : Transcripts are cached locally for instant subsequent searches

: Transcripts are cached locally for instant subsequent searches Actions : Copy transcript ( ⌘C ) View full transcript Open video in browser Refresh transcripts ( ⌘R ) Clear transcript cache Open cache folder

:

Shortcuts:

⌘C - Copy transcript

- Copy transcript ⌘⇧C - Copy transcript with timestamps

- Copy transcript with timestamps ⌘⇧S - Copy transcript as SRT

- Copy transcript as SRT ⌘R - Refresh transcripts

AI Chat

Chat with your videos using Raycast's native AI Chat:

Type @tella in Raycast AI Chat

in Raycast AI Chat Ask questions like "What did I say about..." or "Find mentions of..."

Get answers synthesized from your video transcripts with source citations

The AI tool searches your cached transcripts and returns relevant excerpts with video names and timestamps.

Setup

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Get your API key: Go to tella.tv/account

Scroll to the "API" section

Click "Generate API Key" and copy it Configure the extension: Open Raycast and run any Tella command

You'll be prompted to enter your API key

Paste your key and press Enter

That's it! You can now browse videos, search transcripts, and manage playlists.

Configuration

Cache Duration

Control how long video data is cached before refreshing:

5 minutes : Frequent updates, more API calls

: Frequent updates, more API calls 30 minutes (default): Balanced performance

(default): Balanced performance 1 hour : Less frequent updates, fewer API calls

: Less frequent updates, fewer API calls Manual refresh only: Cache never expires automatically

The cache is always refreshed when you use the refresh action ( ⌘R ).

Troubleshooting

Videos not loading

Verify your API key is correct in extension preferences Check your internet connection Try refreshing ( ⌘R ) If issues persist, check the error details (press Enter on error screen to copy debug info)

Transcripts not appearing

Transcripts are only available for videos that have been processed

Check the transcript status in the video detail view

Use "Refresh Transcripts" to fetch latest transcript status

Cache issues

Clear transcript cache: ⌘K → "Clear Transcript Cache" in Transcripts

→ "Clear Transcript Cache" in Transcripts Video cache refreshes automatically based on your cache duration setting

Force refresh: Use ⌘R in any command

Documentation

API Reference — Complete Tella API documentation

Development Patterns — Coding conventions and error handling patterns

Features & Roadmap — Features built and planned

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for guidelines on contributing to this extension.

Author

Jack Vaughan — jackvaughan.com

License

MIT