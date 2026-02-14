Tella
Raycast extension for browsing videos, viewing transcripts, and managing playlists with Tella.
Features
- Videos: View all your Tella videos in list or grid view with sorting and filtering
- Playlists: Manage playlists and view videos within playlists
- Transcripts: Search across all video transcripts with intelligent caching
- Overview Dashboard: See your video statistics, top videos, and recent content at a glance
Commands
Overview
Get a high-level view of your Tella content with:
- Total views and video count
- Total watch time (sync to calculate)
- Top 3 most-viewed videos
- Recent videos
- Content volume (this week, this month, all time)
- Playlist count
Shortcuts:
-
⌘R - Sync now (refresh all data)
Videos
Browse and manage all your Tella videos with powerful features:
- List and Grid Views: Toggle between list and grid layouts (
⌘G /
⌘L)
- Sorting: Sort by date (newest/oldest), views (most/least), or name (A-Z/Z-A)
- Search: Filter videos by name or description
- Actions:
- Open in browser
- Copy video or embed links
- View or copy transcript
- Edit video settings (
⇧⌘,)
- Add to playlist (with option to create new playlist)
- Duplicate and open video
- Delete video
Shortcuts:
-
⌘R - Refresh videos
-
⌘G - Switch to grid view
-
⌘L - Switch to list view
Playlists
Manage your Tella playlists:
- Quick Access: Direct link to "My Videos" on Tella
- Filter: View personal or organization playlists
- Actions:
- Browse videos in playlist (primary action)
- Open playlist in browser
- Create new playlist (
⌘N)
- Rename playlist
- Delete playlist
Shortcuts:
-
⌘R - Refresh playlists
-
⌘N - Create new playlist
Transcripts
Search across all video transcripts with intelligent caching:
- Browse Mode: View all transcripts in a split-pane view
- Search: Find videos by searching transcript content
- Caching: Transcripts are cached locally for instant subsequent searches
- Actions:
- Copy transcript (
⌘C)
- View full transcript
- Open video in browser
- Refresh transcripts (
⌘R)
- Clear transcript cache
- Open cache folder
Shortcuts:
-
⌘C - Copy transcript
-
⌘⇧C - Copy transcript with timestamps
-
⌘⇧S - Copy transcript as SRT
-
⌘R - Refresh transcripts
AI Chat
Chat with your videos using Raycast's native AI Chat:
- Type
@tella in Raycast AI Chat
- Ask questions like "What did I say about..." or "Find mentions of..."
- Get answers synthesized from your video transcripts with source citations
The AI tool searches your cached transcripts and returns relevant excerpts with video names and timestamps.
Setup
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Get your API key:
- Go to tella.tv/account
- Scroll to the "API" section
- Click "Generate API Key" and copy it
- Configure the extension:
- Open Raycast and run any Tella command
- You'll be prompted to enter your API key
- Paste your key and press Enter
That's it! You can now browse videos, search transcripts, and manage playlists.
Configuration
Cache Duration
Control how long video data is cached before refreshing:
- 5 minutes: Frequent updates, more API calls
- 30 minutes (default): Balanced performance
- 1 hour: Less frequent updates, fewer API calls
- Manual refresh only: Cache never expires automatically
The cache is always refreshed when you use the refresh action (
⌘R).
Troubleshooting
Videos not loading
- Verify your API key is correct in extension preferences
- Check your internet connection
- Try refreshing (
⌘R)
- If issues persist, check the error details (press Enter on error screen to copy debug info)
Transcripts not appearing
- Transcripts are only available for videos that have been processed
- Check the transcript status in the video detail view
- Use "Refresh Transcripts" to fetch latest transcript status
Cache issues
- Clear transcript cache:
⌘K → "Clear Transcript Cache" in Transcripts
- Video cache refreshes automatically based on your cache duration setting
- Force refresh: Use
⌘R in any command
Documentation
Contributing
See CONTRIBUTING.md for guidelines on contributing to this extension.
Author
Jack Vaughan — jackvaughan.com
License
MIT