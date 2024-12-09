AI Text to Calendar

Overview

AI Text to Calendar is a Raycast extension that converts selected text into a Google Calendar registration URL using OpenAI's API and automatically opens it in your browser.

Preferences

Configure the extension via Raycast Settings > Extensions > AI Text to Calendar .

Property Label Type Required Description openAiApiKey OpenAI API Key string true Your personal OpenAI API key language Language string true Language of the input text (e.g., English, 日本語)

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.