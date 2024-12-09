AI Text to Calendar is a Raycast extension that converts selected text into a Google Calendar registration URL using OpenAI's API and automatically opens it in your browser.
Configure the extension via
Raycast Settings > Extensions > AI Text to Calendar.
|Property
|Label
|Type
|Required
|Description
openAiApiKey
|OpenAI API Key
|string
|true
|Your personal OpenAI API key
language
|Language
|string
|true
|Language of the input text (e.g., English, 日本語)
This project is licensed under the MIT License.