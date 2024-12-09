StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
AI Text to Calendar

Convert selected text to Google Calendar event with OpenAI
AvatarTatsuhiko Imaizumi
Overview

AI Text to Calendar is a Raycast extension that converts selected text into a Google Calendar registration URL using OpenAI's API and automatically opens it in your browser.

Preferences

Configure the extension via Raycast Settings > Extensions > AI Text to Calendar.

PropertyLabelTypeRequiredDescription
openAiApiKeyOpenAI API KeystringtrueYour personal OpenAI API key
languageLanguagestringtrueLanguage of the input text (e.g., English, 日本語)

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

