Wojak Picker
Browse, search, and copy Wojaks straight into any chat from Raycast.
Features
- Fast grid browsing with lazy loading
- Fuzzy search across thousands of Wojaks
- One-key copy to clipboard for chats and messages
- Images served from wojakland.com (downloaded on copy)
- Local metadata and image caching for smoother repeat use
Usage
Open Raycast and run
Search Wojaks.
- Browse the grid to discover Wojaks quickly
- Search by name, filename, or category
- Filter by category from the search bar dropdown
- Press
Enter to copy the selected image to your clipboard
- Use
Cmd+O to open the source image in the browser
- Use
Cmd+Shift+C to copy the source image URL
- Use
Cmd+Shift+O to open the category page on wojakland.com
Development Notes
- The extension reads
assets/wojaks.json for the image index. Regenerate it with
npm run scrape after updating the scraper or when refreshing the library.
- Search metadata is cached for 24 hours in Raycast LocalStorage.
- Copied images are cached locally in Raycast support storage after first download.