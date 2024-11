Raycast x Codemagic.

Due to the limitations of the Codemagic API, Only the Flutter builds which are configured with the workflows are supported. I'm working on adding support for other types of builds as well.

Features

Trigger builds Select the app you want to trigger a build for, Select the branch and the workflow and trigger the build. If the build is in progress, you can cancel as well.

See all builds Get all the builds including the metadata. Download the artifacts for a specific build.



Setup

The access token is available in the Codemagic UI under Teams > Personal Account > Integrations > Codemagic API > Show.

Paste the access token in the Raycast when prompted.