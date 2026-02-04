Telegram

A Raycast extension for viewing and sending messages to your Telegram Saved Messages.

Features

📥 View Saved Messages : Browse your Telegram saved messages directly in Raycast

: Browse your Telegram saved messages directly in Raycast 📤 Send to Saved Messages : Quickly send notes and messages to yourself

: Quickly send notes and messages to yourself 🔐 Secure Authentication: Uses official Telegram API with session persistence

Setup

1. Get Telegram API Credentials

Before using this extension, you need to obtain API credentials from Telegram:

Go to https://my.telegram.org/apps Log in with your phone number Click on "API development tools" Fill in the application details: App title : Can be anything (e.g., "Raycast Telegram")

: Can be anything (e.g., "Raycast Telegram") Short name : Can be anything (e.g., "raycast")

: Can be anything (e.g., "raycast") Platform: Choose any platform Click "Create application" You'll receive: api_id : A numeric ID (e.g., 12345678)

: A numeric ID (e.g., 12345678) api_hash: A 32-character hash (e.g., abcdef1234567890abcdef1234567890)

⚠️ Important: Keep these credentials private. Do not share them with anyone.

2. Configure the Extension

Open Raycast preferences (⌘ + ,) Navigate to Extensions → Telegram Enter your credentials: API ID : The numeric ID from step 1

: The numeric ID from step 1 API Hash : The 32-character hash from step 1

: The 32-character hash from step 1 Phone Number: Your phone number with country code (e.g., +1234567890)

3. Authenticate

Run the "Authenticate with Telegram" command in Raycast Click "Send Verification Code" Check your Telegram app for the verification code Enter the code in Raycast You're all set! 🎉

The extension will remember your session, so you only need to authenticate once.

Commands

Authenticate with Telegram

Log in to your Telegram account. You'll need to do this once before using the other commands.

View Saved Messages

Browse your Telegram saved messages in a list view. Features:

Search through your messages

See message timestamps

Copy messages to clipboard

Refresh the list (⌘ + R)

Send to Saved Messages

Quickly send a message to your Telegram saved messages. Perfect for:

Saving quick notes

Storing links for later

Sending reminders to yourself

Privacy & Security

Your API credentials are stored securely in Raycast preferences

Your session is stored locally using Raycast's LocalStorage API

No data is sent to any third-party servers

The extension connects directly to Telegram's servers

Troubleshooting

"Not Authenticated" Error

If you see this error, run the "Authenticate with Telegram" command to log in.

"Invalid API ID" Error

Make sure you've entered the correct API ID and API Hash in the extension preferences. The API ID should be a number, not a string.

"Failed to Load Messages" Error

This usually means your session has expired. Try running the "Authenticate with Telegram" command again.

Future Features

Coming soon:

View all chats

Send messages to other users and groups

Media support (photos, files)

Message search

Notifications

License

MIT