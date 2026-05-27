Paste clipboard image as a file path — works in any terminal, SSH session, or TUI app.
/tmp/clip-<timestamp>.png (unique per invocation)
scp
Perfect for dropping screenshots into terminal apps, tmux sessions, or AI tools over SSH that accept file paths but can't receive clipboard images directly.
Copy any image (screenshot, browser image, etc.), switch to your terminal, then run Paste Image as Path from Raycast.
|Preference
|Description
|Remote SSH Hosts
|Comma-separated SSH hosts to sync the image to (e.g.
myserver,
user@192.168.1.1). Uses entries from
~/.ssh/config. Leave empty for local only.
Remote sync runs in the background via
scp with a 3-second connection timeout — it never blocks the paste. If the host is unreachable, the paste still completes locally.
~/.ssh/config for any remote hosts