Terminal Image Paste

Paste clipboard image as a file path — works in any terminal, SSH session, or TUI app.

What it does

Saves your clipboard image to /tmp/clip-<timestamp>.png (unique per invocation) Types that path into your focused window Optionally syncs the file to remote SSH hosts via scp

Perfect for dropping screenshots into terminal apps, tmux sessions, or AI tools over SSH that accept file paths but can't receive clipboard images directly.

Usage

Copy any image (screenshot, browser image, etc.), switch to your terminal, then run Paste Image as Path from Raycast.

Preferences

Preference Description Remote SSH Hosts Comma-separated SSH hosts to sync the image to (e.g. myserver , user@192.168.1.1 ). Uses entries from ~/.ssh/config . Leave empty for local only.

How remote sync works

Remote sync runs in the background via scp with a 3-second connection timeout — it never blocks the paste. If the host is unreachable, the paste still completes locally.

Requirements