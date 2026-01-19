Clean and shorten Figma URLs instantly with one hotkey. Perfect for sharing clean links with teammates.
Control+L while in Figma to instantly copy a clean link
www., file slugs, and tracking parameters
fgma.cc/abc123 links
|Original (~90 chars)
|Cleaned (~50 chars)
|Shortened (~21 chars)
https://www.figma.com/design/ABC123/My-Design?node-id=123%3A456&t=abc&fuid=999
https://figma.com/design/ABC123?node-id=123:456
https://fgma.cc/x7k9m2
www. prefix
t,
fuid,
share_link_id,
viewer, etc.
%3A →
:)
node-id (your selected layer/frame)
page-id (if present)
Control+L (or your configured hotkey)
Control+L
|Setting
|Description
|Enable fgma.cc shortening
|Create ultra-short links via fgma.cc
|API Key
|Optional authentication for fgma.cc
https://www.figma.com/file/...
https://www.figma.com/design/...
https://www.figma.com/proto/...
https://www.figma.com/board/... (FigJam)
Cmd+L to Figma
Enable Raycast in System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility
Make sure you have a layer or frame selected in Figma, then try again.
Either select something in Figma, or copy a Figma URL to your clipboard first.
Created by @iamshubhransh
MIT