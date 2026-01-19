Figma Link Cleaner

Clean and shorten Figma URLs instantly with one hotkey. Perfect for sharing clean links with teammates.

Features

One-hotkey workflow — Press Control+L while in Figma to instantly copy a clean link

— Press while in Figma to instantly copy a clean link Aggressive URL cleaning — Removes www. , file slugs, and tracking parameters

— Removes , file slugs, and tracking parameters Optional URL shortening — Create ultra-short fgma.cc/abc123 links

— Create ultra-short links Works from clipboard — Clean any Figma URL already in your clipboard

— Clean any Figma URL already in your clipboard Smart detection — Automatically detects if Figma is the active app

How It Works

Before & After

Original (~90 chars) Cleaned (~50 chars) Shortened (~21 chars) https://www.figma.com/design/ABC123/My-Design?node-id=123%3A456&t=abc&fuid=999 https://figma.com/design/ABC123?node-id=123:456 https://fgma.cc/x7k9m2

What Gets Removed

www. prefix

prefix File name slug (decorative, Figma ignores it)

Tracking parameters: t , fuid , share_link_id , viewer , etc.

, , , , etc. URL encoding ( %3A → : )

What's Preserved

File key (required)

node-id (your selected layer/frame)

(your selected layer/frame) page-id (if present)

Usage

From Figma (Recommended)

Select a layer, frame, or component in Figma Press Control+L (or your configured hotkey) The cleaned/shortened link is copied to your clipboard Paste anywhere!

From Clipboard

Copy any Figma URL (from Slack, email, browser, etc.) Press Control+L The URL is cleaned and copied back to your clipboard

Preferences

Setting Description Enable fgma.cc shortening Create ultra-short links via fgma.cc API Key Optional authentication for fgma.cc

Supported URL Formats

https://www.figma.com/file/...

https://www.figma.com/design/...

https://www.figma.com/proto/...

https://www.figma.com/board/... (FigJam)

Requirements

Accessibility Permission — Required for sending Cmd+L to Figma System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility → Enable Raycast

— Required for sending to Figma

Troubleshooting

"Accessibility permission required"

Enable Raycast in System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility

"Couldn't copy from Figma"

Make sure you have a layer or frame selected in Figma, then try again.

"No Figma link found"

Either select something in Figma, or copy a Figma URL to your clipboard first.

Author

Created by @iamshubhransh

License

MIT