Extension Icon

OTP Auth

Search OTPs in your OTP Auth database
Overview

OTP Auth for Raycast

A Raycast extension that provides quick access to your OTP Auth tokens. This extension integrates with OTP Auth by Roland Moers, allowing you to view your 2FA codes directly from Raycast.

Requirements

  • OTP Auth for Mac must be installed
  • The extension will not work without the official Mac app installed
  • This extension is not meant to replace the official OTP Auth Mac app.
  • We strongly encourage you to support the developer by purchasing the premium version of OTP Auth, which provides additional features like:
    • Encrypted iCloud Sync
    • Notification Center widget
    • Safari extension
    • Touch ID security
    • Encrypted backups
    • And more!

Features

  • Quick access to your OTP Auth tokens through Raycast
  • Supports iCloud backup paths for seamless integration
  • Works with your existing OTP Auth database

Technical Details

This extension uses decrypt-otpauth-ts under the hood to securely read your OTP Auth database.

Support

For issues related to the OTP Auth app itself, please contact the original developer through the App Store. For extension-specific issues, please use the GitHub issues.

