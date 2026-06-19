macOS Appearance Changer

A Raycast extension that lets you save and apply macOS appearance profiles — wallpaper, icon style, and dark mode — all at once.

I switch between a dark setup at night and a light one during the day. Changing all three settings manually every time got old fast, so I built this to do it in one step.

What It Does

A profile is a combination of:

Wallpaper — any image file on your Mac

— any image file on your Mac Icon Style — Default, Dark, Clear, or Tinted (the macOS icon appearance setting)

— Default, Dark, Clear, or Tinted (the macOS icon appearance setting) Icon Mode — the display variant for the chosen icon style (Always, Auto, Light, Dark)

— the display variant for the chosen icon style (Always, Auto, Light, Dark) System Appearance — Light, Dark, or Auto

Create a few profiles, then apply whichever one you want from Raycast. That's it.

Commands

Command Description Apply Profile Browse your profiles in a grid with thumbnail previews and apply one Create Profile Build a new profile or edit an existing one Toggle Profiles Instantly switch between two profiles with a single hotkey (no UI) Configure Toggle Pair Pick which two profiles the toggle command switches between

Screenshots

Apply Profile

Create Profile

Configure Toggle

How It Works

The TypeScript side handles the UI and profile storage through Raycast's API. The actual system changes happen in Swift — modifying macOS preferences, patching the wallpaper plist, and restarting the relevant processes (Dock, WallpaperAgent) so changes take effect immediately.

Thumbnail previews are composited in Swift as well: each profile gets a generated preview that combines the wallpaper with an icon style overlay, cached by content hash so they only regenerate when something changes.

Install

Search for macOS Appearance Changer in the Raycast Store.

Development

git clone https://github.com/neo773/macos-appearance-changer.git cd macos-appearance-changer npm install npm run dev

Requires macOS 26+ and Swift 5.9+.

License

MIT