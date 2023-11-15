Rename Images with AI

AI-powered images and screenshots renaming extension that uses Google Gemini's vision to intelligently rename images based on their content.

Features

AI-Powered Naming : Uses Google Gemini to analyze your screenshots or images and create descriptive, meaningful filenames

: Uses Google Gemini to analyze your screenshots or images and create descriptive, meaningful filenames Cost-Effective : Gemini offers a great balance of performance and cost, with generous free quotas for personal use

: Gemini offers a great balance of performance and cost, with generous free quotas for personal use Batch Processing : Select multiple screenshots or images at once to rename them all in one go

: Select multiple screenshots or images at once to rename them all in one go Finder Integration : Directly rename multiple images selected in Finder

: Directly rename multiple images selected in Finder User-Friendly UI : Simple interface with clear feedback on the renaming process

: Simple interface with clear feedback on the renaming process Adjustable Batch Size: Control how many images are processed simultaneously

Getting Started

The extension requires a Google Gemini API key to analyze your screenshots:

Get a Google Gemini API key: Go to Google AI Studio

Create an API key (free to start)

Copy your API key Open Raycast and go to the extension settings for "Rename Images with AI" Enter your Google Gemini API key Optional: Adjust batch size to control how many images are processed at once

How It Works

The extension uses Google Gemini's vision capabilities to analyze the content of each screenshot and generate a descriptive filename. For example:

A screenshot of a chart might be renamed to sales_chart.png

A screenshot of a login page might be renamed to login_page_ui.png

This makes it much easier to search for specific screenshots later, as the filenames actually describe the content.

Gemini 1.5 Flash offers excellent image understanding at a low cost, and most new Google AI accounts start with a free quota.

Usage

Method 1: Interactive UI Method

Open Raycast and search for "Rename Images" Click "Select Images" to choose the image files you want to rename Click "Rename Images" to start the AI analysis and renaming process Review the results in the list view

Method 2: Instant Rename (Recommended)

Select images or screenshots in Finder Open Raycast and search for "rename" (or "Rename Selected Images") Press Enter - images will be renamed instantly without additional steps A toast notification will confirm when renaming is complete

The Instant Rename method is perfect for quickly renaming images with a single command while you continue working.

Examples

Before:

Screenshot 2023-11-15 at 10.32.45.png

Screenshot 2023-11-16 at 15.20.33.png

After:

sales_dashboard_chart.png

login_page_ui.png

Requirements

Raycast v1.50.0 or higher

Node.js v16 or higher

Google Gemini API key (required)

Troubleshooting

API Key Issues

Make sure you've created an API key in Google AI Studio and have accepted the terms of service

Verify that you've entered the API key correctly in the extension preferences

Rate Limits & Quota Issues

If you encounter rate limit errors:

Check your Google AI Studio quota Most new accounts start with a free quota that's generous for personal use You may need to set up billing if you're processing large batches of images

General Troubleshooting

Processing Large Batches : Try renaming in smaller batches by reducing the batch size in preferences

: Try renaming in smaller batches by reducing the batch size in preferences File Permission Issues : Make sure Raycast has permission to access and modify the files or images

: Make sure Raycast has permission to access and modify the files or images File Selection Issues: If images aren't being detected, make sure you've selected them in Finder first

License

MIT