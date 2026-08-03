Wallpaper Engine

Control Wallpaper Engine directly from Raycast.

Requirements

Windows : This extension only works on Windows because Wallpaper Engine is a Windows-only application.

: This extension only works on Windows because Wallpaper Engine is a Windows-only application. Wallpaper Engine: Must be installed via Steam.

Setup

The extension automatically detects your Wallpaper Engine installation by looking for it in your Steam library folders. If detection fails, you can manually set the path in the extension preferences:

Open Raycast Preferences Go to Extensions → Wallpaper Engine Set the Wallpaper Engine Path to the directory containing wallpaper32.exe or wallpaper64.exe

Example path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\wallpaper_engine

Commands

Pause All Wallpapers — Pause all active wallpapers

— Pause all active wallpapers Play All Wallpapers — Resume all wallpapers from pause or stop

— Resume all wallpapers from pause or stop Stop All Wallpapers — Stop all wallpapers

— Stop all wallpapers Mute All Wallpapers — Mute all wallpaper audio

— Mute all wallpaper audio Unmute All Wallpapers — Unmute all wallpaper audio

— Unmute all wallpaper audio Hide Desktop Icons — Hide desktop icons

— Hide desktop icons Show Desktop Icons — Show desktop icons

— Show desktop icons Next Wallpaper — Skip to the next wallpaper on a monitor

— Skip to the next wallpaper on a monitor Close Wallpaper — Remove wallpaper from a monitor

— Remove wallpaper from a monitor Get Current Wallpaper — Show current wallpaper for each monitor

— Show current wallpaper for each monitor Open Wallpaper — Open a specific wallpaper on a monitor

— Open a specific wallpaper on a monitor Open Playlist — Open a saved playlist on a monitor

— Open a saved playlist on a monitor Open Profile — Apply a saved display profile

— Apply a saved display profile Apply Properties — Apply wallpaper settings dynamically via JSON

Troubleshooting

If the extension cannot find Wallpaper Engine, ensure:

Wallpaper Engine is installed via Steam

The Steam library is accessible (not on an external drive that is disconnected)

Or set the manual path in the extension preferences

Support

If you encounter issues or have feature requests, please open an issue on the Raycast Extensions repository.