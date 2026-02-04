A powerful Raycast extension for managing your Toshl Finance expenses, income, and budgets with both manual commands and AI-powered natural language interactions.
|Command
|Description
|Add Expense
|Quick form to add expenses with category, tags, account, and recurring options
|Add Income
|Quick form to add income entries
|Add Transfer
|Transfer money between accounts
|Recent Transactions
|View, edit, and delete recent transactions (beautifully grouped by date with summary headers)
|Search Entries
|Advanced filtering by date range, type, category, tags, account, and description
|View Planning
|View monthly/yearly spending plan and predictions (Pro feature)
|Budgets
|View your budget progress and spending limits
Chat naturally with Raycast AI to manage your finances:
"Add $50 for lunch today"
"Show my expenses this month"
"What's my food budget?"
"List my categories"
|AI Tool
|Description
add-expense
|Add expenses using natural language (e.g., "50k lunch")
add-income
|Add income entries
search-entries
|Search and filter transactions
get-planning
|Get monthly/yearly financial plan and outlook
get-budgets
|Check budget status
list-categories-tags
|List categories, tags, and accounts
MIT License - see LICENSE for details.