Quick Toshl

Add expense and income to your Toshl account
Overview

Quick Toshl

A powerful Raycast extension for managing your Toshl Finance expenses, income, and budgets with both manual commands and AI-powered natural language interactions.

Raycast TypeScript License

✨ Features

Manual Commands

CommandDescription
Add ExpenseQuick form to add expenses with category, tags, account, and recurring options
Add IncomeQuick form to add income entries
Add TransferTransfer money between accounts
Recent TransactionsView, edit, and delete recent transactions (beautifully grouped by date with summary headers)
Search EntriesAdvanced filtering by date range, type, category, tags, account, and description
View PlanningView monthly/yearly spending plan and predictions (Pro feature)
BudgetsView your budget progress and spending limits

AI Tools (Raycast AI Chat)

Chat naturally with Raycast AI to manage your finances:

"Add $50 for lunch today"
"Show my expenses this month"  
"What's my food budget?"
"List my categories"
AI ToolDescription
add-expenseAdd expenses using natural language (e.g., "50k lunch")
add-incomeAdd income entries
search-entriesSearch and filter transactions
get-planningGet monthly/yearly financial plan and outlook
get-budgetsCheck budget status
list-categories-tagsList categories, tags, and accounts

Special Features

  • 🇻🇳 Vietnamese Support: AI understands shortcuts like "50k", "3tr", "5 triệu"
  • 📅 Smart Dates: AI automatically detects dates like "today", "yesterday", "last Friday"
  • 🔄 Recurring Entries: Daily, weekly, monthly, yearly repeats
  • 💱 Currency Symbols: Automatic support for 50+ currency symbols ($, €, ₫, etc.)
  • 🎯 Auto-Currency: Default currency is auto-detected from your Toshl settings
  • 🔵 Transfer Detection: Blue icons for account-to-account transfers
  • HTTP Caching: Optimized performance using ETag and Last-Modified headers

⚙️ Configuration

Required

Optional

  • Force Refresh Cache: Clear cached data manually to force fresh fetch from API

📄 License

MIT License - see LICENSE for details.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
ProductivityFinanceAI Extensions
Source code
View source
