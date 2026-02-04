Quick Toshl

A powerful Raycast extension for managing your Toshl Finance expenses, income, and budgets with both manual commands and AI-powered natural language interactions.

✨ Features

Manual Commands

Command Description Add Expense Quick form to add expenses with category, tags, account, and recurring options Add Income Quick form to add income entries Add Transfer Transfer money between accounts Recent Transactions View, edit, and delete recent transactions (beautifully grouped by date with summary headers) Search Entries Advanced filtering by date range, type, category, tags, account, and description View Planning View monthly/yearly spending plan and predictions (Pro feature) Budgets View your budget progress and spending limits

AI Tools (Raycast AI Chat)

Chat naturally with Raycast AI to manage your finances:

"Add $50 for lunch today" "Show my expenses this month" "What's my food budget?" "List my categories"

AI Tool Description add-expense Add expenses using natural language (e.g., "50k lunch") add-income Add income entries search-entries Search and filter transactions get-planning Get monthly/yearly financial plan and outlook get-budgets Check budget status list-categories-tags List categories, tags, and accounts

Special Features

🇻🇳 Vietnamese Support : AI understands shortcuts like "50k", "3tr", "5 triệu"

: AI understands shortcuts like "50k", "3tr", "5 triệu" 📅 Smart Dates : AI automatically detects dates like "today", "yesterday", "last Friday"

: AI automatically detects dates like "today", "yesterday", "last Friday" 🔄 Recurring Entries : Daily, weekly, monthly, yearly repeats

: Daily, weekly, monthly, yearly repeats 💱 Currency Symbols : Automatic support for 50+ currency symbols ($, €, ₫, etc.)

: Automatic support for 50+ currency symbols ($, €, ₫, etc.) 🎯 Auto-Currency : Default currency is auto-detected from your Toshl settings

: Default currency is auto-detected from your Toshl settings 🔵 Transfer Detection : Blue icons for account-to-account transfers

: Blue icons for account-to-account transfers ⚡ HTTP Caching: Optimized performance using ETag and Last-Modified headers

⚙️ Configuration

Required

Toshl API Key: Get from Toshl Developer Settings

Optional

Force Refresh Cache: Clear cached data manually to force fresh fetch from API

📄 License

MIT License - see LICENSE for details.