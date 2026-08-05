AWX Deploy

Browse, launch, and monitor AWX job templates straight from Raycast.

Commands

Search Templates — Server-side paginated, filterable list of workflows and job templates. Launch a selected template directly, launch it with custom extra variables (survey-aware), or view a workflow's stages.

— Server-side paginated, filterable list of workflows and job templates. Launch a selected template directly, launch it with custom extra variables (survey-aware), or view a workflow's stages. Running Jobs — Live view of currently running jobs (pending / waiting / running), auto-refreshing every few seconds. Open a job's output in AWX or cancel it.

— Live view of currently running jobs (pending / waiting / running), auto-refreshing every few seconds. Open a job's output in AWX or cancel it. Workflow History — Workflow templates run in the last 7 days, grouped by template, with per-workflow and per-stage timing stats, success rates, and usage breakdowns.

Setup

On first run Raycast will ask for two preferences:

Preference Description AWX URL Base URL of your AWX instance, e.g. https://awx.example.com API Token An AWX OAuth2 / personal access token, sent as a Bearer token

Create a token in AWX under Users → (your user) → Tokens, with at least read scope (and write if you want to launch/cancel jobs).

Development

pnpm install pnpm dev # ray develop pnpm lint # ray lint pnpm build # ray build

Disclaimer

This is an unofficial, community-built extension. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by AWX, the Ansible project, or Red Hat, Inc. "AWX" and "Ansible" are trademarks of Red Hat, Inc., used here only to describe what the extension interacts with.