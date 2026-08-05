Browse, launch, and monitor AWX job templates straight from Raycast.
On first run Raycast will ask for two preferences:
|Preference
|Description
|AWX URL
|Base URL of your AWX instance, e.g.
https://awx.example.com
|API Token
|An AWX OAuth2 / personal access token, sent as a
Bearer token
Create a token in AWX under Users → (your user) → Tokens, with at least read scope (and write if you want to launch/cancel jobs).
pnpm install
pnpm dev # ray develop
pnpm lint # ray lint
pnpm build # ray build
This is an unofficial, community-built extension. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by AWX, the Ansible project, or Red Hat, Inc. "AWX" and "Ansible" are trademarks of Red Hat, Inc., used here only to describe what the extension interacts with.