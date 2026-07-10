PomoNotion Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension that runs a Pomodoro timer on macOS and saves work logs to Notion.

It combines work/break BGM, alarms, work notes, focus levels, early finish, pause, and resume in one workflow.

macOS only

Raycast also has a Windows app, but this extension targets Raycast on macOS. Audio playback and other OS-specific features are not available on Windows.

Author: Kohinada Makoto

Features

Work, short break, and long break Pomodoro cycles

Looping BGM during work and breaks (replaceable in preferences)

Alarm when a session ends

Work notes and focus level ( High / Medium / Low )

/ / ) Work log storage in a Notion database

Active work minutes recorded (excluding paused time)

recorded (excluding paused time) Early finish during work or breaks

Who it's for

Raycast users on macOS

People who want Pomodoro logs in Notion

People who want reviewable records, not just a timer

People who like ambient audio while switching between work and breaks

Requirements

Raycast (macOS)

(macOS) Notion account ( work log saving works on the free plan . Multiple dashboard charts are recommended on Notion Plus — see below)

account ( . Multiple dashboard charts are — see below) A Notion work-log database (recommended: duplicate PomoNotion Dashboard (Minimal))

Quick start

After installation:

In Notion, Duplicate PomoNotion Dashboard (Minimal), or create an equivalent work log database manually In Raycast, open Configure Notion , set Notion Token and Notion Database ID , and validate the connection Start a session from Start Pomodoro or Pomodoro Status

When using the template, follow the duplicated Getting Started page for Connect setup and database ID retrieval. See Notion setup below for details.

Default settings

Work: 25 minutes

Short break: 5 minutes

Long break: 15 minutes

Long break every: 4 completed work sessions

Session types ( Session Type ): Main Work / Writing / Reading / Admin

Timer lengths, volume, and BGM can be changed in Raycast → Extension Preferences.

Daily workflow

Start from Start Pomodoro or Pomodoro Status and choose a session type During work … work BGM loops (depending on settings and volume) When work ends … timer completes, or use Finish Current Work Enter a work note and focus level, then save to Notion Continue automatically to a short break or long break After a break, choose the next session type and resume

Review: Use the Notion dashboard (weekly charts) or the work log database Today / This Week views. Breaks are not saved to Notion. If dashboard charts do not appear on the free plan, use the work log database views instead (see Notion free plan and dashboard).

Commands

Search for these in the Raycast command palette:

Command Purpose Start Pomodoro Start a new work session Pause Pomodoro Pause the current session Resume Pomodoro Resume a paused session Finish Current Session Finish the current work or break and continue Discard Session During work: save to Notion then stop / during break: stop without saving Pomodoro Status View status, pause/resume, enter work logs, early finish, edit timer and session types Configure Notion Validate Notion connection and database schema

Bundled audio

Default BGM and alarm files:

All are from Pixabay under the Pixabay Content License.

Replace them in Raycast → Extension Preferences via Work Sound File , Break Sound File , and Alarm Sound File .

Notion setup

You need one Notion database for work logs.

Recommended: duplicate the public PomoNotion Dashboard (Minimal) (includes dashboard, work log DB, and a Getting Started guide). The Raycast extension itself does not ship a Notion template.

Duplicate link: https://steady-lighter-6fe.notion.site/PomoNotion-Dashboard-Minimal-e88cd1874cd5837d9b19013da2c206e0?source=copy_link

What's in PomoNotion Dashboard (Minimal)

Item Contents Dashboard (top) Three weekly summary charts (daily work time / session type / focus) Work log DB Extension target. Views (All / Today / This Week) and two charts Getting Started Notion setup guide

Notion free plan and dashboard

Saving work logs via this extension ( Configure Notion and database writes) works on Notion's free plan.

The Minimal template Dashboard places three chart views on one page. On the free plan, Notion limits how many charts can appear on a single page, so dashboard charts may not all render (the template has 3 dashboard charts plus 2 in the work log DB).

On the free plan, review logs with the work log DB Today / This Week table views. For the full dashboard experience, Notion Plus (paid) or higher is recommended.

Template workflow:

Open PomoNotion Dashboard (Minimal) and Duplicate it into your workspace Follow steps 1–5 below (create Connect → connect DB → get database ID → configure Raycast)

See the duplicated Getting Started page for details Confirm Configure Notion reports a successful connection

1. Create a Notion Connect integration

Issue an access token from Notion Connect (usually starts with secret_… ).

Recommended (browser)

Open the Connect management page Click + New Connect Enter a name (e.g. PomoNotion ), choose access token and workspace, then click Create Connect Copy the displayed access token

From the Notion app

Sidebar workspace name (top) → Settings Connect tab → Create or manage Connect at the bottom Continue steps 2–4 in the browser Connect management page

Treat the access token like a password. Do not share it outside Raycast Notion Token.

Set this token as Notion Token in Raycast.

2. Prepare the work log database

Using the template

Use the duplicated work log database as-is. Property names, types, and views are preconfigured.

Creating manually

Create a new Notion database with at least these properties using exact names and types:

Property Type Notes Name Title Filled automatically by the extension Start Date Include time: ON End Date Include time: ON Work Note Text Work note (optional). Rich text also works Focus Select Options High / Medium / Low Session Type Select Register options matching session types below Time Number Number, not Formula

Focus (required options)

High

Medium

Low

Session Type (extension defaults = Minimal template)

The extension manages session types in Raycast and writes them to Session Type on save.

Keep Notion Select options and extension session types in sync (the extension does not auto-create Notion options).

Default session types (same in the template DB):

Main Work

Writing

Reading

Admin

To change them, update both Pomodoro Status → Edit Session Types and the Notion Session Type options.

3. Connect the integration to the work log DB

Open the work log database as a full page Open ⋯ (or Share) in the top right Choose Add connections and connect the Connect integration from step 1

Without this connection, saving will fail even with a valid token.

4. Get the database ID

Open the work log DB as a full page and copy the database ID (about 32 alphanumeric characters) from the URL.

Use the work log DB URL (not Getting Started or Dashboard)

URL (not Getting Started or Dashboard) Do not include anything after ?v=

After duplicating, each copy has its own ID — always copy from your DB

Set this value as Notion Database ID in Raycast.

5. Validate in Raycast

Open Configure Notion Set Notion Token Set Notion Database ID Run Validate Connection Confirm required properties exist with correct types Focus and Session Type option warnings are warnings only — do not confuse them with connection failure

How the Time property works

Time must be a Number property.

The extension calculates active work minutes (excluding paused time) and writes the value directly — not via a Notion Formula.

Property Role Start / End Start and end timestamps Time Aggregated active work time in minutes (excluding pauses)

Use it directly in Notion charts and dashboards.

Privacy and data storage

Data Stored in Notion Token / Notion Database ID Raycast extension preferences only Active session / timer state Raycast on your Mac Work logs (notes, focus, time, etc.) Your configured Notion database

No data is sent to the extension author’s servers.

Known limitations

macOS only (not available on Windows Raycast)

(not available on Windows Raycast) Auto-pause on sleep wake is disabled — check Pomodoro Status after waking your Mac

after waking your Mac Timer completion timing may drift depending on Raycast / macOS state

The internal command Internal: Timer Elapsed may appear in search results (you normally do not need it)

may appear in search results (you normally do not need it) On Notion free plan, the Minimal template Dashboard (3 charts) may not fully render due to chart limits (logging still works). See Notion setup → Notion free plan and dashboard

Author and license