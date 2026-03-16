Korean Add Calendar (Raycast)
Create Apple Calendar events or Apple Reminders from Korean schedule sentences.
Quick Start
- Run
Create Korean Schedule Item in Raycast.
- Enter a Korean schedule sentence.
- Select the target (
Apple Calendar Event or
Apple Reminder) and destination list.
- Run one of the actions (
Create in Apple Calendar /
Create in Reminders).
For full behavior details and parsing rules, see:
Example Inputs
-
내일 오후 3시에 회의
-
다음주 화요일 오전 10시 반에 강남에서 팀 미팅
-
3월 12일 점심 12시 30분에 점심 약속
-
오늘 19:00에 운동
-
내일 오후 4시부터 6시까지 회의
-
내일 6시 전에 제출
-
3일 안에 계약서 보내기
-
이번주 내 정산
-
3시간 이내 계약서 회신
-
오늘 중 결재
-
이번달 내 정산
Behavior
- If no time is provided, the item is created as all-day.
- If a parsed weekday-only expression is in the past (for example,
월요일 3시), it moves to the next week.
- Event creation uses EventKit through
assets/add_event.swift.
- Reminder creation uses EventKit through
assets/add_reminder.swift.
- You can select the destination calendar or reminder list from writable EventKit lists.
- The last selected target and destination are restored automatically.
- The optional location field overrides the parsed location when provided.
- Parse status, summary, and recommended target are shown above destination fields.
- If a sentence only contains time (for example,
6시 직장인 미팅), date defaults to today. If that time has already passed, it rolls to the next day.
- Time ranges in the form
부터 ~까지 are supported.
- Deadline patterns such as
까지/전에/전까지/이전,
N일 안에/이내/내,
N시간 안에/이내/내,
오늘/내일/모레 중, and
이번주/다음주/이번달/다음달 내 are supported.
- Deadline sentences are interpreted as due points (not duration blocks).
- Deadline intent defaults to
Apple Reminder unless manually overridden.
- You can use
Create and Open Calendar to jump to the created event time in Calendar.app.
- macOS Calendar and Reminders permissions are required on first use.
Development
npx ray develop