Korean Add Calendar (Raycast)

Create Apple Calendar events or Apple Reminders from Korean schedule sentences.

Quick Start

Run Create Korean Schedule Item in Raycast. Enter a Korean schedule sentence. Select the target ( Apple Calendar Event or Apple Reminder ) and destination list. Run one of the actions ( Create in Apple Calendar / Create in Reminders ).

For full behavior details and parsing rules, see:

Example Inputs

내일 오후 3시에 회의

다음주 화요일 오전 10시 반에 강남에서 팀 미팅

3월 12일 점심 12시 30분에 점심 약속

오늘 19:00에 운동

내일 오후 4시부터 6시까지 회의

내일 6시 전에 제출

3일 안에 계약서 보내기

이번주 내 정산

3시간 이내 계약서 회신

오늘 중 결재

이번달 내 정산

Behavior

If no time is provided, the item is created as all-day.

If a parsed weekday-only expression is in the past (for example, 월요일 3시 ), it moves to the next week.

), it moves to the next week. Event creation uses EventKit through assets/add_event.swift .

. Reminder creation uses EventKit through assets/add_reminder.swift .

. You can select the destination calendar or reminder list from writable EventKit lists.

The last selected target and destination are restored automatically.

The optional location field overrides the parsed location when provided.

Parse status, summary, and recommended target are shown above destination fields.

If a sentence only contains time (for example, 6시 직장인 미팅 ), date defaults to today. If that time has already passed, it rolls to the next day.

), date defaults to today. If that time has already passed, it rolls to the next day. Time ranges in the form 부터 ~까지 are supported.

are supported. Deadline patterns such as 까지/전에/전까지/이전 , N일 안에/이내/내 , N시간 안에/이내/내 , 오늘/내일/모레 중 , and 이번주/다음주/이번달/다음달 내 are supported.

, , , , and are supported. Deadline sentences are interpreted as due points (not duration blocks).

Deadline intent defaults to Apple Reminder unless manually overridden.

unless manually overridden. You can use Create and Open Calendar to jump to the created event time in Calendar.app.

to jump to the created event time in Calendar.app. macOS Calendar and Reminders permissions are required on first use.

Development