Files Shelf

Batch move, copy, or rename files and folders from different directories.

A Raycast extension that lets you collect files and folders from anywhere on your Mac into a virtual "shelf," then run batch actions: copy all to a folder, move all, or rename with prefix, suffix, numbering, or find/replace. Handles conflicts and works across volumes.

Commands

Icon Command Description Add to Shelf Add the current Finder selection to the shelf. Run from Finder with items selected; duplicates by path are skipped. View Shelf Browse shelf items (grouped by folder), search, see stats, and run item actions: Show in Finder, Open With, Copy Path, Remove. Shelf actions: Copy All, Move All, Rename All, Clear Shelf. Copy Shelf to Folder Copy every shelf item to the open or selected Finder folder. Choose how to handle conflicts: Skip, Replace, or Auto-Rename. Move Shelf to Folder Move every shelf item to the open or selected Finder folder. Same conflict options; supports cross-volume moves (copy + delete when needed). Rename Shelf Items Batch rename shelf items with live preview. Modes: Prefix, Suffix, Numbering (e.g. 001.jpg , 002.jpg ), or Find/Replace.

Requirements

macOS (Raycast with Finder integration)

(Raycast with Finder integration) Select files/folders in Finder, or have a Finder window open, when using Add to Shelf or Copy/Move to Folder

