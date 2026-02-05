Batch move, copy, or rename files and folders from different directories.
A Raycast extension that lets you collect files and folders from anywhere on your Mac into a virtual "shelf," then run batch actions: copy all to a folder, move all, or rename with prefix, suffix, numbering, or find/replace. Handles conflicts and works across volumes.
|Icon
|Command
|Description
|Add to Shelf
|Add the current Finder selection to the shelf. Run from Finder with items selected; duplicates by path are skipped.
|View Shelf
|Browse shelf items (grouped by folder), search, see stats, and run item actions: Show in Finder, Open With, Copy Path, Remove. Shelf actions: Copy All, Move All, Rename All, Clear Shelf.
|Copy Shelf to Folder
|Copy every shelf item to the open or selected Finder folder. Choose how to handle conflicts: Skip, Replace, or Auto-Rename.
|Move Shelf to Folder
|Move every shelf item to the open or selected Finder folder. Same conflict options; supports cross-volume moves (copy + delete when needed).
|Rename Shelf Items
|Batch rename shelf items with live preview. Modes: Prefix, Suffix, Numbering (e.g.
001.jpg,
002.jpg), or Find/Replace.