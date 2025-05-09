Search Domain
A powerful Raycast extension for quickly checking domain availability.
Features
- Instant Domain Availability Check: Quickly check if a domain is available for registration
- Domain Purchase Options: Direct links to purchase available domains
- Persistent Query History: View and manage your previous domain searches
Usage
- Open Raycast and search for "Search Domain"
- Type a domain name (e.g., "example" or "example.com")
- Press Enter to search
- View the availability status.
- For available domains, use the "Purchase" option to buy the domain
Keyboard Shortcuts
- Cmd + Enter: Search for domain
- Cmd + P: Purchase domain (when available)
- Cmd + H: Show query history
- Cmd + S: Toggle sort order in history view
- Cmd + N: Return to search from history view
- Cmd + Shift + F: Send feedback
- Cmd + Shift + C: Support developer
Technical Details
This extension uses a custom API endpoint to check domain availability. The domain check service is maintained by the extension author and provides accurate, up-to-date information for most common TLDs.
Privacy
This extension only sends domain names to the API for checking availability. No personal data is collected or stored outside of your local Raycast environment.
Support
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements, please contact the developer through the "Send Feedback" option in the extension.