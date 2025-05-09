StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Search Domain

Search domain names quickly with instant availability check
HA
Hasan Akay
New
Install Extension
Overview

Search Domain

A powerful Raycast extension for quickly checking domain availability.

Features

  • Instant Domain Availability Check: Quickly check if a domain is available for registration
  • Domain Purchase Options: Direct links to purchase available domains
  • Persistent Query History: View and manage your previous domain searches

Usage

  1. Open Raycast and search for "Search Domain"
  2. Type a domain name (e.g., "example" or "example.com")
  3. Press Enter to search
  4. View the availability status.
  5. For available domains, use the "Purchase" option to buy the domain

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • Cmd + Enter: Search for domain
  • Cmd + P: Purchase domain (when available)
  • Cmd + H: Show query history
  • Cmd + S: Toggle sort order in history view
  • Cmd + N: Return to search from history view
  • Cmd + Shift + F: Send feedback
  • Cmd + Shift + C: Support developer

Technical Details

This extension uses a custom API endpoint to check domain availability. The domain check service is maintained by the extension author and provides accurate, up-to-date information for most common TLDs.

Privacy

This extension only sends domain names to the API for checking availability. No personal data is collected or stored outside of your local Raycast environment.

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements, please contact the developer through the "Send Feedback" option in the extension.

Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.