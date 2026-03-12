Leave Time Calculator
A Raycast extension that calculates your leaving time and remaining work hours by simply entering your arrival time.
✨ Features
- 📅 Save Today's Arrival Time - Set it once and see your leaving time all day long
- ⏰ Real-time Remaining Time Display - Dynamically shows "○ hours ○ minutes left" in the command list
- ⏱️ Overtime Display - After the scheduled leave time, shows "○ hours ○ minutes overtime"
- ✏️ Custom Time Input - Enter any time like
9:21 in the search bar
- 🌙 Night Shift Support - Correctly calculates shifts that span across midnight
📸 Screenshots
🚀 How to Use
- Open the extension in Raycast
- Select arrival time from the list (or enter a custom time)
- Your leaving time and remaining hours will be displayed in "Today's Schedule" at the top
- Automatically resets when the date changes
⚙️ Settings
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Default Work Hours
|Work hours per day
|8 hours
|Default Break Minutes
|Break time
|60 minutes
🛠️ Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Development mode
npm run dev
# Run tests
npm run test
# Lint
npm run lint
# Lint & auto-fix
npm run fix-lint
# Build
npm run build
📄 License
MIT