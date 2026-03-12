Leave Time Calculator

A Raycast extension that calculates your leaving time and remaining work hours by simply entering your arrival time.

✨ Features

📅 Save Today's Arrival Time - Set it once and see your leaving time all day long

⏰ Real-time Remaining Time Display - Dynamically shows "○ hours ○ minutes left" in the command list

⏱️ Overtime Display - After the scheduled leave time, shows "○ hours ○ minutes overtime"

✏️ Custom Time Input - Enter any time like 9:21 in the search bar

🌙 Night Shift Support - Correctly calculates shifts that span across midnight

📸 Screenshots

🚀 How to Use

Open the extension in Raycast Select arrival time from the list (or enter a custom time) Your leaving time and remaining hours will be displayed in "Today's Schedule" at the top Automatically resets when the date changes

⚙️ Settings

Setting Description Default Default Work Hours Work hours per day 8 hours Default Break Minutes Break time 60 minutes

🛠️ Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Development mode npm run dev # Run tests npm run test # Lint npm run lint # Lint & auto-fix npm run fix-lint # Build npm run build

📄 License

MIT