Atomberg Smart Home

Control your Atomberg smart appliances directly from Raycast with ease and security.

[!NOTE] This is an unofficial extension not affiliated with Atomberg Technologies.

Video

https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/a4d04adb-0e76-4fec-8e0b-5079610fc722

Screenshots

Features

Device Management : View and control all your Atomberg smart fans and appliances

: View and control all your Atomberg smart fans and appliances Speed Control : Adjust fan speeds and settings remotely

: Adjust fan speeds and settings remotely Timer Management : Set timers for your appliances

: Set timers for your appliances Secure Authentication : Uses your official Atomberg API credentials

: Uses your official Atomberg API credentials Quick Access: Control your devices without opening the Atomberg app

Tested On

[!WARNING] This extension is not tested on all Atomberg appliances. If you encounter any issues, please create an issue on this GitHub repository. If it works for you, please let me know so I can add it to the list.

Setup

1. Get Your API Credentials

Visit the Atomberg Home Public APIs Portal to understand how to get your API credentials

[!IMPORTANT] This extension requires valid Atomberg API credentials to function. Make sure to keep your credentials secure and never share them publicly.

2. Configure the Extension

Open Raycast and search for "Manage Atomberg Credentials" Enter your API Key and Refresh Token The extension will automatically authenticate with Atomberg

3. Start Using

Search for "My Atomberg Devices" in Raycast View all your connected appliances Control speeds, set timers, and manage your devices

Commands

My Atomberg Devices : View and control all your Atomberg appliances

: View and control all your Atomberg appliances Manage Atomberg Credentials: Update your API credentials when needed

Requirements

Atomberg smart appliances (fans, lights, etc.)

Valid Atomberg account

API Key and Refresh Token from the developer portal

Privacy & Security

Your credentials are stored securely in Raycast preferences

No data is sent to third-party services

All communication goes directly to Atomberg's official API

Your credentials are encrypted and stored locally

Troubleshooting

Authentication Issues

Verify your API Key and Refresh Token are correct

Ensure your Atomberg account is active

Check if your API credentials have expired

Device Not Showing

Make sure your device is connected to the Atomberg app

Verify the device is online and accessible

Try refreshing the device list

Performance Issues

Check your internet connection

Ensure your Atomberg appliances are online

Try restarting the extension

Support

If you encounter any issues:

Check the troubleshooting section above Verify your API credentials are correct Ensure your devices are online Create an issue on this GitHub repository if the issue persists

Privacy Policy

This extension only communicates with Atomberg's official API using your provided credentials. No personal data is collected, stored, or transmitted to any third-party services.