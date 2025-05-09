Selfh.st Icons

A Raycast extension for finding and using self-hosted icons from the selfh.st service. This extension allows you to easily search, preview, and use icons in various formats (PNG, SVG, WebP) with support for both light and dark variants.

Features

🔍 Search through the entire selfh.st icon collection

🖼️ Preview icons directly in Raycast

📋 Copy icon URLs in different formats (PNG, SVG, WebP)

🌓 Support for light and dark variants when available

💾 Download icons directly to your Downloads folder

🚀 Fast search with local caching

🔄 Automatic cache refresh every 24 hours

Installation

Make sure you have Raycast installed Open Raycast Search for "Store" and select "Raycast Store" Search for "Selfh.st Icons" Click "Install"

Usage

Open Raycast with your keyboard shortcut Type "Find Self-Hosted Icon" or just "icon" Start typing to search for icons Use arrow keys to navigate through results Press Enter on an icon to see available actions: Copy URL (PNG/SVG/WebP formats)

Download icon

View light/dark variants (when available)

License

MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Acknowledgments