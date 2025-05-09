StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Selfh.st Icons

Find and use self-hosted icons from selfh.st service
AvatarGreirson Lee-Thorp
Overview

Selfh.st Icons

A Raycast extension for finding and using self-hosted icons from the selfh.st service. This extension allows you to easily search, preview, and use icons in various formats (PNG, SVG, WebP) with support for both light and dark variants.

Selfh.st Icons Screenshot

Features

  • 🔍 Search through the entire selfh.st icon collection
  • 🖼️ Preview icons directly in Raycast
  • 📋 Copy icon URLs in different formats (PNG, SVG, WebP)
  • 🌓 Support for light and dark variants when available
  • 💾 Download icons directly to your Downloads folder
  • 🚀 Fast search with local caching
  • 🔄 Automatic cache refresh every 24 hours

Installation

  1. Make sure you have Raycast installed
  2. Open Raycast
  3. Search for "Store" and select "Raycast Store"
  4. Search for "Selfh.st Icons"
  5. Click "Install"

Usage

  1. Open Raycast with your keyboard shortcut
  2. Type "Find Self-Hosted Icon" or just "icon"
  3. Start typing to search for icons
  4. Use arrow keys to navigate through results
  5. Press Enter on an icon to see available actions:
    • Copy URL (PNG/SVG/WebP formats)
    • Download icon
    • View light/dark variants (when available)

License

MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Acknowledgments

