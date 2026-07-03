A simple Raycast extension to glance your favourite cyber security sources without leaving the keyboard — the latest headlines from the feeds you choose, ranked by severity, one keystroke away. No API keys, no backend, nothing to log in to.
Each item is sorted into one tier — the highest that matches. Signals are
not summed: one Critical signal outranks any number of Medium ones. Matching
is case-insensitive and word-boundary aware (so
RCE won't match "souRCE"),
checked against the headline and the summary.
|Tier
|Means
|Signals
|🔴 Critical
|Act now
|An exploitation term in the title —
actively exploited,
active exploitation,
exploited in the wild,
in the wild,
under active attack,
zero-day/
0-day,
wormable,
exploitation observed,
being exploited,
CISA KEV,
known exploited — or a remote-code-execution term (
remote code execution,
RCE) and an unauthenticated term (
unauthenticated,
pre-auth,
without authentication,
no authentication) together (title or body).
|🟠 High
|Serious
ransomware,
backdoor,
supply chain,
CVSS 9,
CVSS 10,
RCE,
privilege escalation,
data breach,
exploit/
exploited,
proof of concept/
PoC.
|🟡 Medium
|Routine vuln/patch
vulnerability,
flaw,
patch,
security update,
advisory,
CVE-.
|⚪ Low
|Everything else
|None of the above matched.
Within a tier, items are ordered by the sort dropdown in the search bar — Newest first (default) or By criticality (signal strength); the choice persists. Tiers themselves always stay ordered by severity. Critical is gated to the title (plus the RCE-and-unauthenticated combo) on purpose: roundup posts that merely mention exploits in their body don't get over-flagged. Promotional titles (webinars, whitepapers, e-books, "register now", "sponsored", on-demand, livestreams) are kept out of Critical even when they mention "zero-day" etc.
The built-in signal lists live in
src/lib/score.ts. You can also add your own
per tier without touching code, via the Extra Critical / High / Medium
Keywords preferences (comma-separated). These add to the built-ins; the
defaults always apply. Extra Critical keywords match anywhere (title or body),
so e.g. setting
Citrix, our-product flags any mention as 🔴 Critical.
Sources are editable in Settings → Extensions → Cyber Security Pulse → Feed Sources. The field starts pre-filled with the curated set; add or remove entries:
Name|https://example.com/feed, https://another.com/rss
Comma separates entries; each is
Name|url or a bare
url (name derived from
the host). Only
http(s) URLs are used. Clearing the field restores the default
set.
Set the Priority Watchlist preference to pin matching news on top. In Raycast: Settings → Extensions → Cyber Security Pulse → Priority Watchlist.
Linux|kernel, Microsoft|windows, pkg:npm/express, OpenSSL
Comma separates entries,
| separates aliases, and a
pkg: token is a PURL
whose package/namespace are added as aliases. Empty = no Watched section.
Set the Denylist preference to hide topics you don't care about. Any item whose title or summary matches a keyword is removed from the list (tiers, Watched, and the copied markdown).
Android, crypto, conference
Comma-separated, word-boundary matched. Empty = nothing hidden.
npm install
npm run dev # loads the command into Raycast in dev mode
npm run dev keeps running and hot-reloads. The command shows up in Raycast as
Cyber Security Pulse while it runs.
src/lib/feeds.ts.
src/lib/score.ts.
See the ADRs in
docs/architecture/adrs/ (0001 base, 0002 severity, 0003 list
UX, 0004 watchlist, 0005 KEV titles, 0006 security hardening, 0007 configurable
feeds, 0008 extra severity keywords, 0009 denylist, 0010 promo demotion + date
sort, 0011 sort toggle).
Security posture (trust boundary, threats, mitigations): see SECURITY.md.
Built by Metavoli. The
/m/ mark in the icon is
Metavoli's wordmark — the phonetic spelling of the name — here paired with a red
pulse for the live security feed.