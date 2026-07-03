Cyber Security Pulse

A simple Raycast extension to glance your favourite cyber security sources without leaving the keyboard — the latest headlines from the feeds you choose, ranked by severity, one keystroke away. No API keys, no backend, nothing to log in to.

What it does

Pulls curated cyber security RSS feeds (BleepingComputer, The Hacker News, Krebs, CISA, Schneier, SANS ISC).

Classifies each item into 🔴 Critical / 🟠 High / 🟡 Medium / ⚪ Low (highest matched tier wins; red is gated to active-exploitation or unauth-RCE signals).

Shows the highest non-empty tier's top items inline; lower tiers are drill rows under More .

. Optional ⭐ Watched section pins news about your priority tech (see below).

section pins news about your priority tech (see below). Navigation: Enter / ⌘→ forward (preview → browser), Esc / ⌘← back. ⌘R reloads, ⌘⇧C copies the list as markdown, ⌘⇧A opens the full list of the focused item's category.

Severity

Each item is sorted into one tier — the highest that matches. Signals are not summed: one Critical signal outranks any number of Medium ones. Matching is case-insensitive and word-boundary aware (so RCE won't match "souRCE"), checked against the headline and the summary.

Tier Means Signals 🔴 Critical Act now An exploitation term in the title — actively exploited , active exploitation , exploited in the wild , in the wild , under active attack , zero-day / 0-day , wormable , exploitation observed , being exploited , CISA KEV , known exploited — or a remote-code-execution term ( remote code execution , RCE ) and an unauthenticated term ( unauthenticated , pre-auth , without authentication , no authentication ) together (title or body). 🟠 High Serious ransomware , backdoor , supply chain , CVSS 9 , CVSS 10 , RCE , privilege escalation , data breach , exploit / exploited , proof of concept / PoC . 🟡 Medium Routine vuln/patch vulnerability , flaw , patch , security update , advisory , CVE- . ⚪ Low Everything else None of the above matched.

Within a tier, items are ordered by the sort dropdown in the search bar — Newest first (default) or By criticality (signal strength); the choice persists. Tiers themselves always stay ordered by severity. Critical is gated to the title (plus the RCE-and-unauthenticated combo) on purpose: roundup posts that merely mention exploits in their body don't get over-flagged. Promotional titles (webinars, whitepapers, e-books, "register now", "sponsored", on-demand, livestreams) are kept out of Critical even when they mention "zero-day" etc.

The built-in signal lists live in src/lib/score.ts . You can also add your own per tier without touching code, via the Extra Critical / High / Medium Keywords preferences (comma-separated). These add to the built-ins; the defaults always apply. Extra Critical keywords match anywhere (title or body), so e.g. setting Citrix, our-product flags any mention as 🔴 Critical.

Feeds

Sources are editable in Settings → Extensions → Cyber Security Pulse → Feed Sources. The field starts pre-filled with the curated set; add or remove entries:

Name|https://example.com/feed, https://another.com/rss

Comma separates entries; each is Name|url or a bare url (name derived from the host). Only http(s) URLs are used. Clearing the field restores the default set.

Watchlist

Set the Priority Watchlist preference to pin matching news on top. In Raycast: Settings → Extensions → Cyber Security Pulse → Priority Watchlist.

Linux|kernel, Microsoft|windows, pkg:npm/express, OpenSSL

Comma separates entries, | separates aliases, and a pkg: token is a PURL whose package/namespace are added as aliases. Empty = no Watched section.

Denylist

Set the Denylist preference to hide topics you don't care about. Any item whose title or summary matches a keyword is removed from the list (tiers, Watched, and the copied markdown).

Android, crypto, conference

Comma-separated, word-boundary matched. Empty = nothing hidden.

Develop

npm install npm run dev # loads the command into Raycast in dev mode

npm run dev keeps running and hot-reloads. The command shows up in Raycast as Cyber Security Pulse while it runs.

Tuning

Feeds: set the Feed Sources preference (no code needed); defaults live in src/lib/feeds.ts .

set the Feed Sources preference (no code needed); defaults live in . Severity signals / tiers: edit src/lib/score.ts .

edit . Watchlist: set the Priority Watchlist preference (no code needed).

Architecture

See the ADRs in docs/architecture/adrs/ (0001 base, 0002 severity, 0003 list UX, 0004 watchlist, 0005 KEV titles, 0006 security hardening, 0007 configurable feeds, 0008 extra severity keywords, 0009 denylist, 0010 promo demotion + date sort, 0011 sort toggle).

Security posture (trust boundary, threats, mitigations): see SECURITY.md.

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