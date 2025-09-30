StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Code Runway

A project launcher for developers. Quickly search projects and launch them with Warp configurations.
Gc
Gchr
New
Install Extension
Overview

Code Runway

A powerful Raycast extension for quickly searching and launching development projects with multiple coding CLI tools in Warp (Vibe Coding).

中文文档 | English

✨ Features

  • 🔍 Smart Project Discovery: Automatically scans and indexes projects in configured directories
  • 🚀 Quick Launch: One-click project startup with customizable Warp terminal configurations
  • 🎯 Project Templates: Pre-defined launch templates for different development scenarios
  • Default Template: Set your preferred template as default for ultra-fast startup
  • 🛠️ Custom Commands: Configure multiple terminal commands with custom working directories
  • 📁 Directory Management: Easy project directory management with enable/disable controls
  • 🎨 Smart Icons: Automatically assigns appropriate icons based on project type

📋 Requirements

🚀 Quick Start

1. Configure Project Directories

First, add your project root directories:

  1. Open Raycast and search for "Project Directory Settings"
  2. Click "Add New Directory" or press Cmd + N
  3. Select your project root directories (multiple selection supported)
  4. Optional: Add a display name prefix to organize directories

The extension will automatically scan these directories for projects.

2. Search and Launch Projects

  1. Open Raycast and search for "Search Projects"
  2. Type to search for your projects
  3. Select a project and choose launch method:
    • Default Template: Quick launch with your preferred template (if set)
    • Simple Launch: Open in a single Warp window
    • Template Launch: Choose from available templates

search-projects

3. Manage Templates

Create and customize launch templates:

  1. Search for "Warp Launch Templates"
  2. Create new templates or edit existing ones
  3. Set a template as default using the "Set as Default" action (Cmd + D)

manage-templates

🔍 Project Detection

Projects are automatically detected by the presence of these files:

  • package.json (Node.js/JavaScript)
  • Cargo.toml (Rust)
  • go.mod (Go)
  • pom.xml / build.gradle (Java)
  • requirements.txt / pyproject.toml (Python)
  • Gemfile (Ruby)
  • composer.json (PHP)
  • .git (Git repository)
  • Makefile / CMakeLists.txt (C/C++)
  • Dockerfile (Docker)

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

  • Cmd + R: Refresh project list
  • Cmd + N: Add new directory (in Project Directory Settings)
  • Cmd + D: Set template as default (in Template Management)
  • Enter: Launch with default template (or simple launch if no default)

🔧 Available Commands

CommandDescription
Search ProjectsSearch and launch your development projects
Project Directory SettingsManage project directories with full controls
Warp Launch TemplatesCreate and manage custom launch templates

🎨 Template Customization

Creating Custom Templates

  1. Open "Warp Launch Templates"
  2. Click "New Template"
  3. Configure:
    • Name: Template identifier
    • Description: Brief description
    • Split Direction: Vertical (default) or horizontal
    • Launch Mode: Split panes, multi-tab, or multi-window
    • Commands: Add multiple commands with custom working directories

Example: AI Tools Template

Name: AI Development Tools
Description: Launch Claude Code, Gemini CLI, Codex and Cursor simultaneously
Split Direction: Horizontal
Commands:
  - Title: Claude Code
    Command: claude
    Working Directory: (project root)
  - Title: Gemini CLI
    Command: gemini
    Working Directory: (project root)
  - Title: Codex
    Command: codex
    Working Directory: (project root)
  - Title: Cursor
    Command: cursor .
    Working Directory: (project root)

custom-template

🛠️ Warp Integration

The extension leverages Warp's Launch Configuration system:

  • Creates YAML configuration files in ~/.warp/launch_configurations/
  • Supports multiple launch modes (split panes, tabs, windows)
  • Automatically sets correct working directories
  • Handles relative paths within projects
Compatibility
  • macOS
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Coda Bookmarks Search logo

Coda Bookmarks Search

Quickly find and open your bookmarked URLs stored in a coda table.

Spotify Player logo

Spotify Player

Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.

Copy Path logo

Copy Path

Copy the path of the open folder, selected file or the URL of the current browser tab.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.