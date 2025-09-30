Code Runway
A powerful Raycast extension for quickly searching and launching development projects with multiple coding CLI tools in Warp (Vibe Coding).
中文文档 | English
✨ Features
- 🔍 Smart Project Discovery: Automatically scans and indexes projects in configured directories
- 🚀 Quick Launch: One-click project startup with customizable Warp terminal configurations
- 🎯 Project Templates: Pre-defined launch templates for different development scenarios
- ⭐ Default Template: Set your preferred template as default for ultra-fast startup
- 🛠️ Custom Commands: Configure multiple terminal commands with custom working directories
- 📁 Directory Management: Easy project directory management with enable/disable controls
- 🎨 Smart Icons: Automatically assigns appropriate icons based on project type
📋 Requirements
🚀 Quick Start
1. Configure Project Directories
First, add your project root directories:
- Open Raycast and search for "Project Directory Settings"
- Click "Add New Directory" or press
Cmd + N
- Select your project root directories (multiple selection supported)
- Optional: Add a display name prefix to organize directories
The extension will automatically scan these directories for projects.
2. Search and Launch Projects
- Open Raycast and search for "Search Projects"
- Type to search for your projects
- Select a project and choose launch method:
- Default Template: Quick launch with your preferred template (if set)
- Simple Launch: Open in a single Warp window
- Template Launch: Choose from available templates
3. Manage Templates
Create and customize launch templates:
- Search for "Warp Launch Templates"
- Create new templates or edit existing ones
- Set a template as default using the "Set as Default" action (
Cmd + D)
🔍 Project Detection
Projects are automatically detected by the presence of these files:
-
package.json (Node.js/JavaScript)
-
Cargo.toml (Rust)
-
go.mod (Go)
-
pom.xml /
build.gradle (Java)
-
requirements.txt /
pyproject.toml (Python)
-
Gemfile (Ruby)
-
composer.json (PHP)
-
.git (Git repository)
-
Makefile /
CMakeLists.txt (C/C++)
-
Dockerfile (Docker)
⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts
-
Cmd + R: Refresh project list
-
Cmd + N: Add new directory (in Project Directory Settings)
-
Cmd + D: Set template as default (in Template Management)
-
Enter: Launch with default template (or simple launch if no default)
🔧 Available Commands
|Command
|Description
|Search Projects
|Search and launch your development projects
|Project Directory Settings
|Manage project directories with full controls
|Warp Launch Templates
|Create and manage custom launch templates
🎨 Template Customization
Creating Custom Templates
- Open "Warp Launch Templates"
- Click "New Template"
- Configure:
- Name: Template identifier
- Description: Brief description
- Split Direction: Vertical (default) or horizontal
- Launch Mode: Split panes, multi-tab, or multi-window
- Commands: Add multiple commands with custom working directories
Example: AI Tools Template
Name: AI Development Tools
Description: Launch Claude Code, Gemini CLI, Codex and Cursor simultaneously
Split Direction: Horizontal
Commands:
- Title: Claude Code
Command: claude
Working Directory: (project root)
- Title: Gemini CLI
Command: gemini
Working Directory: (project root)
- Title: Codex
Command: codex
Working Directory: (project root)
- Title: Cursor
Command: cursor .
Working Directory: (project root)
🛠️ Warp Integration
The extension leverages Warp's Launch Configuration system:
- Creates YAML configuration files in
~/.warp/launch_configurations/
- Supports multiple launch modes (split panes, tabs, windows)
- Automatically sets correct working directories
- Handles relative paths within projects