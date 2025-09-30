Code Runway

A powerful Raycast extension for quickly searching and launching development projects with multiple coding CLI tools in Warp (Vibe Coding).

中文文档 | English

✨ Features

🔍 Smart Project Discovery : Automatically scans and indexes projects in configured directories

: Automatically scans and indexes projects in configured directories 🚀 Quick Launch : One-click project startup with customizable Warp terminal configurations

: One-click project startup with customizable Warp terminal configurations 🎯 Project Templates : Pre-defined launch templates for different development scenarios

: Pre-defined launch templates for different development scenarios ⭐ Default Template : Set your preferred template as default for ultra-fast startup

: Set your preferred template as default for ultra-fast startup 🛠️ Custom Commands : Configure multiple terminal commands with custom working directories

: Configure multiple terminal commands with custom working directories 📁 Directory Management : Easy project directory management with enable/disable controls

: Easy project directory management with enable/disable controls 🎨 Smart Icons: Automatically assigns appropriate icons based on project type

📋 Requirements

Raycast - Required

Warp Terminal - Required for terminal launch functionality

🚀 Quick Start

1. Configure Project Directories

First, add your project root directories:

Open Raycast and search for "Project Directory Settings" Click "Add New Directory" or press Cmd + N Select your project root directories (multiple selection supported) Optional: Add a display name prefix to organize directories

The extension will automatically scan these directories for projects.

2. Search and Launch Projects

Open Raycast and search for "Search Projects" Type to search for your projects Select a project and choose launch method: Default Template : Quick launch with your preferred template (if set)

: Quick launch with your preferred template (if set) Simple Launch : Open in a single Warp window

: Open in a single Warp window Template Launch: Choose from available templates

3. Manage Templates

Create and customize launch templates:

Search for "Warp Launch Templates" Create new templates or edit existing ones Set a template as default using the "Set as Default" action ( Cmd + D )

🔍 Project Detection

Projects are automatically detected by the presence of these files:

package.json (Node.js/JavaScript)

(Node.js/JavaScript) Cargo.toml (Rust)

(Rust) go.mod (Go)

(Go) pom.xml / build.gradle (Java)

/ (Java) requirements.txt / pyproject.toml (Python)

/ (Python) Gemfile (Ruby)

(Ruby) composer.json (PHP)

(PHP) .git (Git repository)

(Git repository) Makefile / CMakeLists.txt (C/C++)

/ (C/C++) Dockerfile (Docker)

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

Cmd + R : Refresh project list

: Refresh project list Cmd + N : Add new directory (in Project Directory Settings)

: Add new directory (in Project Directory Settings) Cmd + D : Set template as default (in Template Management)

: Set template as default (in Template Management) Enter : Launch with default template (or simple launch if no default)

🔧 Available Commands

Command Description Search Projects Search and launch your development projects Project Directory Settings Manage project directories with full controls Warp Launch Templates Create and manage custom launch templates

🎨 Template Customization

Creating Custom Templates

Open "Warp Launch Templates" Click "New Template" Configure: Name : Template identifier

: Template identifier Description : Brief description

: Brief description Split Direction : Vertical (default) or horizontal

: Vertical (default) or horizontal Launch Mode : Split panes, multi-tab, or multi-window

: Split panes, multi-tab, or multi-window Commands: Add multiple commands with custom working directories

Example: AI Tools Template

Name: AI Development Tools Description: Launch Claude Code, Gemini CLI, Codex and Cursor simultaneously Split Direction: Horizontal Commands: - Title: Claude Code Command: claude Working Directory: (project root) - Title: Gemini CLI Command: gemini Working Directory: (project root) - Title: Codex Command: codex Working Directory: (project root) - Title: Cursor Command: cursor . Working Directory: (project root)

🛠️ Warp Integration

The extension leverages Warp's Launch Configuration system: