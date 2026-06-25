ROM Launcher

The ultimate retro gaming companion for Raycast. Browse your local ROM library, view rich metadata, track your play stats, and monitor your RetroAchievements progress without leaving your launcher.

Features

Browse & Launch Games: Instantly search your local ROM directories and launch games directly via your preferred emulator.

Instantly search your local ROM directories and launch games directly via your preferred emulator. Smart Metadata Parsing: Automatically fetches boxarts, release years, developers, publishers, and ratings using Libretro databases.

Automatically fetches boxarts, release years, developers, publishers, and ratings using Libretro databases. RetroAchievements Integration: View your unlocked achievements, hardcore status, completion progress, and recent unlocks for supported cores directly in the detail view.

View your unlocked achievements, hardcore status, completion progress, and recent unlocks for supported cores directly in the detail view. Play Stats Tracking: Keep track of your most played games and last played dates. Sort your library dynamically based on your gaming habits.

Keep track of your most played games and last played dates. Sort your library dynamically based on your gaming habits. Manage Libraries: Easily add multiple ROM directories, assign specific console systems, and configure default emulator cores.

Easily add multiple ROM directories, assign specific console systems, and configure default emulator cores. Cross-Platform Support: Adaptive shortcuts and path handling for both macOS and Windows environments.

Setup

To use the full capabilities of the extension, especially the RetroAchievements integration, follow these steps:

Configure Emulator: Ensure you have your preferred emulator (e.g., RetroArch) installed and configured on your system. RetroAchievements Account (Optional): Create an account at RetroAchievements. Get API Key: Go to your RetroAchievements control panel / settings to find your Web API Key. In Raycast, open the extension preferences and fill in: RetroAchievements Username — your RA account username.

— your RA account username. RetroAchievements API Key — your RA Web API Key.

— your RA Web API Key. Show Details — toggle to show or hide the right metadata panel by default. Open the Manage Libraries command in the extension to add your local ROM folders and associate them with the correct systems and cores.

Commands

Command Description Browse ROMs Look up your local games, view metadata/achievements, and launch them. Manage Libraries Add, edit, or remove local ROM folders and assign emulator cores.

Actions

Global Actions

Enter — Launch the selected game (Play Now).

Browse ROMs

Cmd+E / Ctrl+E — Show the ROM file in Finder/Explorer.

— Show the ROM file in Finder/Explorer. Cmd+M / Ctrl+M — Open the Manage Libraries view.

— Open the Manage Libraries view. Cmd+Shift+A / Ctrl+Shift+A — View all achievements for the selected game (only available for supported RA cores with active achievement sets).

Achievements View

Enter — View detailed information for a specific achievement.

— View detailed information for a specific achievement. Cmd+Shift+R / Ctrl+Shift+R — Open the specific game page on the RetroAchievements website.

Troubleshooting

Achievements stuck on "Loading..." or "Credentials Missing"? Double-check that you entered your RetroAchievements Web API Key (not your account password) and Username correctly in the extension preferences.

Double-check that you entered your RetroAchievements Web API Key (not your account password) and Username correctly in the extension preferences. Boxarts not loading? The extension relies on standard Libretro/No-Intro naming conventions. Ensure your ROM file names closely match the official game titles.

The extension relies on standard Libretro/No-Intro naming conventions. Ensure your ROM file names closely match the official game titles. Missing "View All Achievements" action? This action only appears if the game is associated with a supported RetroAchievements core (e.g., snes9x_libretro , fbneo_libretro ) and actually has an active achievement set on the server.

Support

If you find this extension useful, consider buying me a coffee.