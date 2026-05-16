Game Scout
The ultimate gaming companion for Raycast. Search across multiple storefronts, track historical lows, discover free giveaways, and catch the best daily deals without leaving your launcher.
Features
- Search Games: Quickly look up any game, see its current price, all-time low, and active bundles (via IsThereAnyDeal API).
- Smart Recommendation Engine: Get instant verdicts (👍 STRONG OPPORTUNITY, 🟢 GOOD OPPORTUNITY, 🟡 AVERAGE TIMING, 🟠 WEAK OPPORTUNITY, ❌ POOR OPPORTUNITY) plus overrides (🎁 FREE TO CLAIM, 📦 CHEAPER IN BUNDLE) based on historical lows and bundle value analysis.
- Price History Charts: Visual price trend graphs (3-month, 6-month, 1-year ranges) generated directly in the detail view (via QuickChart.io). (Note: Can be toggled off in preferences to save API limits).
- Bundle Content Viewer: Inspect active bundle tiers, prices, and included games without leaving the extension (via IsThereAnyDeal API).
- Manage Stores: Globally filter Search, Saved Games, and Top Deals to only show prices from your preferred storefronts.
- Saved Games: Add games to your personal watchlist. Features advanced filtering (Only Deals, Biggest Discount, Best Opportunities) and a dynamic 🔥 Price Drops section. (via IsThereAnyDeal API).
- Top Deals: Discover the highest-rated game deals across 30+ official stores, powered by the CheapShark Deal Rating algorithm (via CheapShark API - No API key required).
- Free Games: Never miss a 100% free game or DLC giveaway across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, VR and Mobile platforms (via GamerPower API - No API key required).
Setup
The Top Deals, Free Games, and Manage Stores commands work out of the box.
To use the Search and Saved Games features, a free API key from IsThereAnyDeal is required:
- Create an account at IsThereAnyDeal.
- Go to the Apps page and click Register App.
- Enter a name for the application and click Submit.
- On your app's dashboard, locate the API Keys section on the right side.
- Copy the generated API key. (Important: Use the API Key, not the OAuth Client ID or Client Secret on the left).
- In Raycast, open the extension preferences and fill in:
- IsThereAnyDeal API Key — the API key you generated.
- Country — select your preferred region for pricing data.
- Configure optional preferences (e.g., max results, showing mature/DLC content, min discount, update frequency, and toggling the Price History Chart).
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Search Games
|Look up current prices, historical lows, and bundles for any game.
|Saved Games
|Manage your personal watchlist and track active price drops.
|Top Deals
|Browse the best daily discounts across 30+ official stores.
|Free Games
|Find 100% free games, DLCs, and giveaways across all platforms.
|Manage Stores
|Select which stores to include in your searches and deals.
Actions
Global Actions
- Enter — View detailed information (prices, charts, bundles, instructions) in full-screen.
Search & Saved Games
- Cmd+S / Ctrl+S — Save / Remove game from your watchlist.
- Cmd+B / Ctrl+B — View bundle contents (if active bundles exist).
- Cmd+R / Ctrl+R — Force refresh price and chart data for the current game.
Game Detail View (Search & Saved Games)
- Cmd+C / Ctrl+C — Copy best deal link.
- Cmd+Shift+C / Ctrl+Shift+C — Copy game name.
Saved Games Specific
- Cmd+Shift+Backspace / Ctrl+Shift+Backspace — Clear all saved games.
Top Deals
- Cmd+M / Ctrl+M — View Metacritic reviews (if available).
- Cmd+Shift+C / Ctrl+Shift+C — Copy deal link.
- Cmd+Alt+Shift+C / Ctrl+Alt+Shift+C — Copy Metacritic link (if available).
Free Games
- Cmd+I / Ctrl+I — Ignore / Restore giveaway (hides from the main list).
Manage Stores
- Cmd+Shift+A / Ctrl+Shift+A — Select all stores.
- Cmd+Shift+D / Ctrl+Shift+D — Deselect all stores.
Troubleshooting
- Getting "No Results" or "Invalid API Key" toast? Double-check that you copied the API Key (from the right column) and not the OAuth Client ID from your IsThereAnyDeal app dashboard.
- Hitting API Rate Limits? If you check hundreds of games daily, try turning off the
Show Price History Chart setting in the extension preferences to save 1 API call per game lookup.
Support
If this extension helps you find great deals, consider buying me a coffee!