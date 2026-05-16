Game Scout

The ultimate gaming companion for Raycast. Search across multiple storefronts, track historical lows, discover free giveaways, and catch the best daily deals without leaving your launcher.

Features

Search Games: Quickly look up any game, see its current price, all-time low, and active bundles (via IsThereAnyDeal API ).

Quickly look up any game, see its current price, all-time low, and active bundles (via ). Smart Recommendation Engine: Get instant verdicts (👍 STRONG OPPORTUNITY, 🟢 GOOD OPPORTUNITY, 🟡 AVERAGE TIMING, 🟠 WEAK OPPORTUNITY, ❌ POOR OPPORTUNITY) plus overrides (🎁 FREE TO CLAIM, 📦 CHEAPER IN BUNDLE) based on historical lows and bundle value analysis.

Get instant verdicts (👍 STRONG OPPORTUNITY, 🟢 GOOD OPPORTUNITY, 🟡 AVERAGE TIMING, 🟠 WEAK OPPORTUNITY, ❌ POOR OPPORTUNITY) plus overrides (🎁 FREE TO CLAIM, 📦 CHEAPER IN BUNDLE) based on historical lows and bundle value analysis. Price History Charts: Visual price trend graphs (3-month, 6-month, 1-year ranges) generated directly in the detail view (via QuickChart.io ). (Note: Can be toggled off in preferences to save API limits).

Visual price trend graphs (3-month, 6-month, 1-year ranges) generated directly in the detail view (via ). (Note: Can be toggled off in preferences to save API limits). Bundle Content Viewer: Inspect active bundle tiers, prices, and included games without leaving the extension (via IsThereAnyDeal API ).

Inspect active bundle tiers, prices, and included games without leaving the extension (via ). Manage Stores: Globally filter Search, Saved Games, and Top Deals to only show prices from your preferred storefronts.

Globally filter Search, Saved Games, and Top Deals to only show prices from your preferred storefronts. Saved Games: Add games to your personal watchlist. Features advanced filtering (Only Deals, Biggest Discount, Best Opportunities) and a dynamic 🔥 Price Drops section. (via IsThereAnyDeal API ).

Add games to your personal watchlist. Features advanced filtering (Only Deals, Biggest Discount, Best Opportunities) and a dynamic 🔥 Price Drops section. (via ). Top Deals: Discover the highest-rated game deals across 30+ official stores, powered by the CheapShark Deal Rating algorithm (via CheapShark API - No API key required).

Discover the highest-rated game deals across 30+ official stores, powered by the CheapShark Deal Rating algorithm (via - No API key required). Free Games: Never miss a 100% free game or DLC giveaway across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, VR and Mobile platforms (via GamerPower API - No API key required).

Setup

The Top Deals, Free Games, and Manage Stores commands work out of the box.

To use the Search and Saved Games features, a free API key from IsThereAnyDeal is required:

Create an account at IsThereAnyDeal. Go to the Apps page and click Register App. Enter a name for the application and click Submit. On your app's dashboard, locate the API Keys section on the right side. Copy the generated API key. (Important: Use the API Key, not the OAuth Client ID or Client Secret on the left). In Raycast, open the extension preferences and fill in: IsThereAnyDeal API Key — the API key you generated.

— the API key you generated. Country — select your preferred region for pricing data.

— select your preferred region for pricing data. Configure optional preferences (e.g., max results, showing mature/DLC content, min discount, update frequency, and toggling the Price History Chart).

Commands

Command Description Search Games Look up current prices, historical lows, and bundles for any game. Saved Games Manage your personal watchlist and track active price drops. Top Deals Browse the best daily discounts across 30+ official stores. Free Games Find 100% free games, DLCs, and giveaways across all platforms. Manage Stores Select which stores to include in your searches and deals.

Actions

Global Actions

Enter — View detailed information (prices, charts, bundles, instructions) in full-screen.

Search & Saved Games

Cmd+S / Ctrl+S — Save / Remove game from your watchlist.

— Save / Remove game from your watchlist. Cmd+B / Ctrl+B — View bundle contents (if active bundles exist).

— View bundle contents (if active bundles exist). Cmd+R / Ctrl+R — Force refresh price and chart data for the current game.

Game Detail View (Search & Saved Games)

Cmd+C / Ctrl+C — Copy best deal link.

— Copy best deal link. Cmd+Shift+C / Ctrl+Shift+C — Copy game name.

Saved Games Specific

Cmd+Shift+Backspace / Ctrl+Shift+Backspace — Clear all saved games.

Top Deals

Cmd+M / Ctrl+M — View Metacritic reviews (if available).

— View Metacritic reviews (if available). Cmd+Shift+C / Ctrl+Shift+C — Copy deal link.

— Copy deal link. Cmd+Alt+Shift+C / Ctrl+Alt+Shift+C — Copy Metacritic link (if available).

Free Games

Cmd+I / Ctrl+I — Ignore / Restore giveaway (hides from the main list).

Manage Stores

Cmd+Shift+A / Ctrl+Shift+A — Select all stores.

— Select all stores. Cmd+Shift+D / Ctrl+Shift+D — Deselect all stores.

Troubleshooting

Getting "No Results" or "Invalid API Key" toast? Double-check that you copied the API Key (from the right column) and not the OAuth Client ID from your IsThereAnyDeal app dashboard.

Double-check that you copied the (from the right column) and not the OAuth Client ID from your IsThereAnyDeal app dashboard. Hitting API Rate Limits? If you check hundreds of games daily, try turning off the Show Price History Chart setting in the extension preferences to save 1 API call per game lookup.

Support

If this extension helps you find great deals, consider buying me a coffee!