Copee
Copee provides three commands:
Copy Text as File
This copies the current selected text as file.
Generate File from Clipboard
It generates and copies a text file from last entry in your clipboard.
Paste File from Clipboard
It generates a text file from last entry in your clipboard and pastes it into the selected area.
Preferences
- File Name is the name of the file that will be generated.
- Show the file in Finder if checked will open the finder when the file is created.
- File Directory the directory the file will be saved. By default and if empty or "", the temp directory of the file system will be used.