Copies text as txt file.
AvatarGianpiero Spinelli
Overview

Copee

Copee provides three commands:

Copy Text as File

This copies the current selected text as file.

Generate File from Clipboard

It generates and copies a text file from last entry in your clipboard.

Paste File from Clipboard

It generates a text file from last entry in your clipboard and pastes it into the selected area.

Preferences

  • File Name is the name of the file that will be generated.
  • Show the file in Finder if checked will open the finder when the file is created.
  • File Directory the directory the file will be saved. By default and if empty or "", the temp directory of the file system will be used.

Categories
DataProductivity
