Arca

Manage your Arca tasks without leaving Raycast. Create tasks, review everything assigned to you, and see what's coming up, all from the command bar.

Commands

Create Task : Fill a quick form to create a task in any workspace and list, with status, priority, assignees, start date, and due date.

: Fill a quick form to create a task in any workspace and list, with status, priority, assignees, start date, and due date. My Tasks : See all tasks assigned to you across every workspace, grouped by priority. Filter by workspace or toggle completed tasks on and off.

: See all tasks assigned to you across every workspace, grouped by priority. Filter by workspace or toggle completed tasks on and off. Planned Tasks: See tasks that have a due or start date, grouped into Overdue, Today, Tomorrow, and upcoming dates. Filter by workspace.

Setup

This extension requires an Arca API key.

Open the Arca web app or the desktop app. Go to Settings → API. Generate a new API key and copy it. Open Raycast, run any Arca command, and paste the key into the Arca API key preference field.

Preferences