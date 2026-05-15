Arca
Manage your Arca tasks without leaving Raycast. Create tasks, review everything assigned to you, and see what's coming up, all from the command bar.
Commands
- Create Task: Fill a quick form to create a task in any workspace and list, with status, priority, assignees, start date, and due date.
- My Tasks: See all tasks assigned to you across every workspace, grouped by priority. Filter by workspace or toggle completed tasks on and off.
- Planned Tasks: See tasks that have a due or start date, grouped into Overdue, Today, Tomorrow, and upcoming dates. Filter by workspace.
Setup
This extension requires an Arca API key.
- Open the Arca web app or the desktop app.
- Go to Settings → API.
- Generate a new API key and copy it.
- Open Raycast, run any Arca command, and paste the key into the Arca API key preference field.
Preferences
|Preference
|Description
|Arca API key
|Required. Your personal API key for authenticating with the Arca API.
|Show Completed Tasks
|When enabled, completed and cancelled tasks are shown in My Tasks and Planned Tasks. Disabled by default.