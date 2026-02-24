Kimi for Coding
Retrieve usage information for Kimi for Coding and see when your usage resets.
Installation
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Build and import the extension:
npm run build
- Open Raycast and run "Import Extension"
- Select the
kimi-for-coding folder
Configuration
When you first run the command, Raycast will prompt you for your API key. You can find your API key in your Kimi for Coding account settings.
Features
- View your current usage percentage
- See when your usage resets
- Monitor rate limit status (per 5-minute window)
- View account info (region, membership level)