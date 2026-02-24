Kimi for Coding

Retrieve usage information for Kimi for Coding and see when your usage resets.

Installation

Clone this repository Install dependencies: npm install Build and import the extension: npm run build Open Raycast and run "Import Extension" Select the kimi-for-coding folder

Configuration

When you first run the command, Raycast will prompt you for your API key. You can find your API key in your Kimi for Coding account settings.

Features