WordPress Manager for Raycast
Manage your WordPress site directly from Raycast. Create posts, moderate comments, manage plugins, and more without opening a browser.
Manual Installation (Beta)
Until the extension is officially available in the Raycast Store, you can install and run it locally:
- Download or Clone this repository.
- Install Dependencies:
npm install
- Build and Import:
Run the following command to compile the extension and import it into Raycast:
Alternatively, you can run
npm run dev
npm run build to create a production build.
- Open Raycast: You should now see the "WordPress Manager" commands available in your Raycast search.
Features
Content Management
- Manage Posts: Create, edit, publish, and delete posts with full category/tag support
- Manage Pages: Hierarchical page management with parent/child relationships
- Quick Post: Rapidly create new posts with minimal friction
- Search Content: Universal search across all your WordPress content
Moderation
- Moderate Comments: Approve, spam, or trash comments with one click
- Batch Actions: Quickly process pending comments
Site Administration
- Media Library: Browse, copy URLs, and manage media files
- Manage Users: View user profiles and roles
- Manage Plugins: Activate and deactivate plugins
- Site Dashboard: Quick overview and links to WordPress admin
Setup
Requirements
- WordPress 5.6 or later
- Application Passwords feature enabled (enabled by default in WordPress 5.6+)
- Administrator or Editor role on your WordPress site
Generate an Application Password
- Log in to your WordPress admin dashboard
- Go to Users > Profile (or click your username in the top right)
- Scroll down to Application Passwords
- Enter a name for the application (e.g., "Raycast")
- Click Add New Application Password
- Copy the generated password (spaces don't matter)
Configure the Extension
- Open Raycast and search for any WordPress Manager command
- You'll be prompted to configure the extension:
- Site URL: Your WordPress site URL (e.g.,
https://example.com)
- Username: Your WordPress username
- Application Password: The password you generated above
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Manage Posts
|View, create, edit, and delete posts
|Manage Pages
|View, create, edit, and delete pages
|Quick Post
|Create a new post quickly
|Moderate Comments
|Approve, spam, or trash comments
|Media Library
|Browse and manage media files
|Manage Users
|View and manage WordPress users
|Manage Plugins
|Activate and deactivate plugins
|Site Dashboard
|View site info and quick links
|Search Content
|Search across all content
Keyboard Shortcuts
Common Actions
-
⌘ + O: Open in browser
-
⌘ + E: Edit in Raycast
-
⌘ + ⇧ + E: Edit in WordPress admin
-
⌘ + ⇧ + C: Copy URL
-
⌘ + R: Refresh
-
⌘ + N: Create new
Posts & Pages
-
⌘ + ⇧ + P: Publish
-
⌘ + ⇧ + D: Save as draft (Quick Post)
-
⌃ + X: Delete permanently
Comments
-
⌘ + A: Approve comment
-
⌘ + S: Mark as spam
-
⌘ + ⌫: Move to trash
Troubleshooting
"401 Unauthorized" Error
- Verify your username is correct
- Regenerate your Application Password and update the extension settings
- Ensure Application Passwords are enabled on your site
"403 Forbidden" Error
- Check that your user role has permission for the action
- Some security plugins may block REST API access. Check your security plugin settings.
- Ensure the REST API is not restricted by your hosting provider
"Connection Error"
- Verify your Site URL is correct and includes
https://
- Check that your WordPress site is accessible
- Ensure the REST API is not disabled
Plugin Management Not Working
- Plugin management requires Administrator role
- Some managed hosting providers restrict plugin management via API
Privacy & Security
- Your Application Password is stored securely in Raycast's encrypted preferences
- All API requests are made directly from your computer to your WordPress site
- No data is sent to third parties
Limitations
- Media upload is not supported (WordPress REST API limitation for direct uploads)
- Theme management is not available via the REST API
- Some actions require specific user permissions
Support
If you encounter issues:
- Check the troubleshooting section above
- Ensure you're running the latest version of WordPress
- Verify your Application Password is valid by testing in the WordPress admin
License
MIT License