WordPress Manager for Raycast

Manage your WordPress site directly from Raycast. Create posts, moderate comments, manage plugins, and more without opening a browser.

Manual Installation (Beta)

Until the extension is officially available in the Raycast Store, you can install and run it locally:

Download or Clone this repository. Install Dependencies: npm install Build and Import: Run the following command to compile the extension and import it into Raycast: npm run dev Alternatively, you can run npm run build to create a production build. Open Raycast: You should now see the "WordPress Manager" commands available in your Raycast search.

Features

Content Management

Manage Posts : Create, edit, publish, and delete posts with full category/tag support

: Create, edit, publish, and delete posts with full category/tag support Manage Pages : Hierarchical page management with parent/child relationships

: Hierarchical page management with parent/child relationships Quick Post : Rapidly create new posts with minimal friction

: Rapidly create new posts with minimal friction Search Content: Universal search across all your WordPress content

Moderation

Moderate Comments : Approve, spam, or trash comments with one click

: Approve, spam, or trash comments with one click Batch Actions: Quickly process pending comments

Site Administration

Media Library : Browse, copy URLs, and manage media files

: Browse, copy URLs, and manage media files Manage Users : View user profiles and roles

: View user profiles and roles Manage Plugins : Activate and deactivate plugins

: Activate and deactivate plugins Site Dashboard: Quick overview and links to WordPress admin

Setup

Requirements

WordPress 5.6 or later

Application Passwords feature enabled (enabled by default in WordPress 5.6+)

Administrator or Editor role on your WordPress site

Generate an Application Password

Log in to your WordPress admin dashboard Go to Users > Profile (or click your username in the top right) Scroll down to Application Passwords Enter a name for the application (e.g., "Raycast") Click Add New Application Password Copy the generated password (spaces don't matter)

Configure the Extension

Open Raycast and search for any WordPress Manager command You'll be prompted to configure the extension: Site URL : Your WordPress site URL (e.g., https://example.com )

: Your WordPress site URL (e.g., ) Username : Your WordPress username

: Your WordPress username Application Password: The password you generated above

Commands

Command Description Manage Posts View, create, edit, and delete posts Manage Pages View, create, edit, and delete pages Quick Post Create a new post quickly Moderate Comments Approve, spam, or trash comments Media Library Browse and manage media files Manage Users View and manage WordPress users Manage Plugins Activate and deactivate plugins Site Dashboard View site info and quick links Search Content Search across all content

Keyboard Shortcuts

Common Actions

⌘ + O : Open in browser

: Open in browser ⌘ + E : Edit in Raycast

: Edit in Raycast ⌘ + ⇧ + E : Edit in WordPress admin

: Edit in WordPress admin ⌘ + ⇧ + C : Copy URL

: Copy URL ⌘ + R : Refresh

: Refresh ⌘ + N : Create new

Posts & Pages

⌘ + ⇧ + P : Publish

: Publish ⌘ + ⇧ + D : Save as draft (Quick Post)

: Save as draft (Quick Post) ⌃ + X : Delete permanently

Comments

⌘ + A : Approve comment

: Approve comment ⌘ + S : Mark as spam

: Mark as spam ⌘ + ⌫ : Move to trash

Troubleshooting

"401 Unauthorized" Error

Verify your username is correct

Regenerate your Application Password and update the extension settings

Ensure Application Passwords are enabled on your site

"403 Forbidden" Error

Check that your user role has permission for the action

Some security plugins may block REST API access. Check your security plugin settings.

Ensure the REST API is not restricted by your hosting provider

"Connection Error"

Verify your Site URL is correct and includes https://

Check that your WordPress site is accessible

Ensure the REST API is not disabled

Plugin Management Not Working

Plugin management requires Administrator role

Some managed hosting providers restrict plugin management via API

Privacy & Security

Your Application Password is stored securely in Raycast's encrypted preferences

All API requests are made directly from your computer to your WordPress site

No data is sent to third parties

Limitations

Media upload is not supported (WordPress REST API limitation for direct uploads)

Theme management is not available via the REST API

Some actions require specific user permissions

Support

If you encounter issues:

Check the troubleshooting section above Ensure you're running the latest version of WordPress Verify your Application Password is valid by testing in the WordPress admin

License

MIT License