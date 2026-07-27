Glimpse for Raycast
Use Glimpse dictation from Raycast.
Glimpse has a free tier; commands that write or edit data need a license. Install the CLI once from Glimpse → Settings → About → Install CLI. Optionally set the binary path in the extension preferences if it isn’t at
~/.local/bin/glimpse.
Commands
- Search Transcriptions: search and copy past dictations.
- Copy Last Dictation: copy your latest dictation.
- Paste Last Dictation: paste your latest dictation.
- Transcribe File: transcribe an audio or video file.
- Transcribe Selected File: transcribe the file selected in Finder.
- Browse Library: browse and export Library transcripts.
- Switch Speech Model: choose your speech model.
- Add Dictionary Word: add a word to your dictionary.
- Manage Dictionary: add and remove dictionary words.
- Local API: run a local transcription API.