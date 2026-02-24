BlurHash Generator

Raycast extension to generate blurhash strings from images and videos.

Copy a file in Finder or an image from anywhere, run the command, get the hash. That's it.

Output is a single copyable line:

filename.jpg 1920x1080 16:9 LKO2?U%2Tw=w]~RBVZRi...

Features

Reads images and videos from clipboard, Finder copy, or Finder selection

Falls back to a native file picker or Clipboard History

Shows a decoded blurhash preview alongside file metadata

Supports JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, WebP, TIFF, HEIC, AVIF, MP4, MOV, MKV, and more

Requirements

Requires ffmpeg: