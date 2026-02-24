BlurHash Generator
Raycast extension to generate blurhash strings from images and videos.
Copy a file in Finder or an image from anywhere, run the command, get the hash. That's it.
Output is a single copyable line:
filename.jpg 1920x1080 16:9 LKO2?U%2Tw=w]~RBVZRi...
Features
- Reads images and videos from clipboard, Finder copy, or Finder selection
- Falls back to a native file picker or Clipboard History
- Shows a decoded blurhash preview alongside file metadata
- Supports JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, WebP, TIFF, HEIC, AVIF, MP4, MOV, MKV, and more
Requirements
Requires ffmpeg:
brew install ffmpeg