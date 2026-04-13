Lattice Scholar
中文文档
Search your Lattice literature library directly from Raycast — no switching apps, no context loss.
Features
- Instant search across your entire Lattice library as you type
- Full citation details — authors, journal, DOI, year, and more
- Flexible citation export — copy citations as BibTeX, RIS, CSL-JSON, or any bundled CSL bibliography style
- Quick copy — copy your preferred format instantly with
⌘ C
- Rich-text clipboard export — tune font family and size for Word-friendly bibliography output
- DOI detection — extract paper metadata from the current browser page via CrossRef or arXiv
- Connection check — verify that the local Lattice API is reachable from Raycast
Screenshots
Requirements
- Lattice desktop app must be running
- The local API is served at
http://127.0.0.1:52731 by default — configurable in extension preferences
Preferences
Open Raycast Preferences (
⌘ , → Extensions → Lattice Scholar Extension) to configure:
- API Port — port number for the Lattice local API (default:
52731)
- Preferred Export Format — default format for the quick copy action. Supports
bibtex,
ris,
csl-json, or any CSL style shipped in
assets/styles
- Clipboard Font Family — font family used for rich-text citation exports
- Clipboard Font Size — font size in points used for rich-text citation exports
Usage
Search Literature
- Open Raycast and run Search Literature
- Type any part of a title, author, or keyword
- Press
↵ to open the detail view, or use the action panel (
⌘ K) to copy citation data
Keyboard shortcuts in search results:
-
⌘ C — Copy citation in your preferred format (configurable in preferences)
-
⌃ ⌘ C — Export to more formats
-
⌘ ⇧ C — Copy citekey
Actions in the paper detail view:
-
⌘ C — Copy citation in your preferred format
-
⌃ ⌘ C — Export to more formats
-
⌘ ⇧ C — Copy citekey
-
⌘ O — Open DOI in browser
-
⌘ K — Access copy DOI and copy title actions
Find Paper by Current Page
- Open a paper page in your browser (arXiv, journal site, etc.)
- Run Find Paper by Current Page in Raycast
- The command detects the DOI from the page URL or content and displays paper metadata
- Copy the DOI, citation, or open the paper at doi.org
Requirements: Raycast Browser Extension
Check Connection
Run Check Connection to confirm that the Lattice desktop app is running and the local API is reachable. This command displays:
- API version
- App version
- Reported server capabilities
Tips: Alias & Hotkey
For faster access, assign an alias or hotkey to the Search Literature command in Raycast Preferences (
⌘ , → Extensions → Lattice Scholar Extension).
- Alias — type a short keyword (e.g.
las) to launch the command without scrolling through the list
- Hotkey — bind a global shortcut (e.g.
⌥ ⌘ L) to open the search from anywhere