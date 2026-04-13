Lattice Scholar

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Search your Lattice literature library directly from Raycast — no switching apps, no context loss.

Features

Instant search across your entire Lattice library as you type

across your entire Lattice library as you type Full citation details — authors, journal, DOI, year, and more

— authors, journal, DOI, year, and more Flexible citation export — copy citations as BibTeX, RIS, CSL-JSON, or any bundled CSL bibliography style

— copy citations as BibTeX, RIS, CSL-JSON, or any bundled CSL bibliography style Quick copy — copy your preferred format instantly with ⌘ C

— copy your preferred format instantly with Rich-text clipboard export — tune font family and size for Word-friendly bibliography output

— tune font family and size for Word-friendly bibliography output DOI detection — extract paper metadata from the current browser page via CrossRef or arXiv

— extract paper metadata from the current browser page via CrossRef or arXiv Connection check — verify that the local Lattice API is reachable from Raycast

Screenshots

Requirements

Lattice desktop app must be running

The local API is served at http://127.0.0.1:52731 by default — configurable in extension preferences

Preferences

Open Raycast Preferences ( ⌘ , → Extensions → Lattice Scholar Extension) to configure:

API Port — port number for the Lattice local API (default: 52731 )

— port number for the Lattice local API (default: ) Preferred Export Format — default format for the quick copy action. Supports bibtex , ris , csl-json , or any CSL style shipped in assets/styles

— default format for the quick copy action. Supports , , , or any CSL style shipped in Clipboard Font Family — font family used for rich-text citation exports

— font family used for rich-text citation exports Clipboard Font Size — font size in points used for rich-text citation exports

Usage

Search Literature

Open Raycast and run Search Literature Type any part of a title, author, or keyword Press ↵ to open the detail view, or use the action panel ( ⌘ K ) to copy citation data

Keyboard shortcuts in search results:

⌘ C — Copy citation in your preferred format (configurable in preferences)

— Copy citation in your preferred format (configurable in preferences) ⌃ ⌘ C — Export to more formats

— Export to more formats ⌘ ⇧ C — Copy citekey

Actions in the paper detail view:

⌘ C — Copy citation in your preferred format

— Copy citation in your preferred format ⌃ ⌘ C — Export to more formats

— Export to more formats ⌘ ⇧ C — Copy citekey

— Copy citekey ⌘ O — Open DOI in browser

— Open DOI in browser ⌘ K — Access copy DOI and copy title actions

Find Paper by Current Page

Open a paper page in your browser (arXiv, journal site, etc.) Run Find Paper by Current Page in Raycast The command detects the DOI from the page URL or content and displays paper metadata Copy the DOI, citation, or open the paper at doi.org

Requirements: Raycast Browser Extension

Check Connection

Run Check Connection to confirm that the Lattice desktop app is running and the local API is reachable. This command displays:

API version

App version

Reported server capabilities

Tips: Alias & Hotkey

For faster access, assign an alias or hotkey to the Search Literature command in Raycast Preferences ( ⌘ , → Extensions → Lattice Scholar Extension).