String Formatter - Raycast Extension
A powerful string formatting Raycast extension with intelligent separator detection, character removal, custom decorators, and output formatting.
🚀 Features
Input Processing
- 🔤 String Input: Support for multi-line string input
- 🗑️ Character Removal: Remove specified characters or strings
- 🔍 Smart Separator Detection: Automatically detect separators in input strings
- ⚙️ Manual Separator Selection: Support for comma, semicolon, space, pipe, tab, newline, etc.
Output Formatting
- 🎨 Decorator Selection: Support for single quotes, double quotes, backticks, square brackets, parentheses, curly braces
- 📤 Custom Output Separator: Configurable output result separator
- 🔄 Deduplication: Optional removal of duplicate elements (enabled by default)
- 👀 Real-time Preview: Instantly display formatting results as you type
- 📋 One-click Copy: Quick copy of formatted results to clipboard
User Experience
- 🎯 Smart Interface: Clear separation between input and output areas with dividers
- ⚠️ Error Handling: Friendly error messages and exception handling
- ⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts: Convenient keyboard operations
📝 Usage Examples
Basic Example
Input:
a,b,c
Input Separator: Auto Detect (detects comma)
Decorator: Single Quote (')
Output Separator: Comma (,)
Deduplication: ✅ Enabled
Output:
'a','b','c'
Advanced Example
Input:
(apple);(banana);(cherry)
Remove Characters:
()
Input Separator: Auto Detect (detects semicolon)
Decorator: Square Brackets []
Output Separator: Newline (\n)
Output:
[apple]
[banana]
[cherry]
Complex Example
Input:
"item1" | "item2" | "item3"
Remove Characters:
"
Input Separator: Pipe (|)
Decorator: Backtick (
) **Output Separator**: Semicolon (;) **Output**: `` item1
;item2
;item3` ``
Deduplication Example
Input:
apple,banana,apple,cherry,banana
Input Separator: Auto Detect (detects comma)
Decorator: Double Quote (")
Output Separator: Comma (,)
Deduplication: ✅ Enabled
Output:
"apple","banana","cherry"
⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts
-
Cmd + C: Copy formatted result
-
Cmd + R: Reset form
🛠️ Installation
- Make sure Raycast is installed
- Run in project directory:
npm install
- Development mode:
npm run dev
- Build:
npm run build
🔧 Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Development mode
npm run dev
# Code linting
npm run lint
# Fix code formatting
npm run fix-lint
📄 License
MIT License