Extension Icon

String Formatter

Format strings with custom separators and decorators
Avatarfireice009
Overview

String Formatter - Raycast Extension

String Formatter Demo

A powerful string formatting Raycast extension with intelligent separator detection, character removal, custom decorators, and output formatting.

🚀 Features

Input Processing

  • 🔤 String Input: Support for multi-line string input
  • 🗑️ Character Removal: Remove specified characters or strings
  • 🔍 Smart Separator Detection: Automatically detect separators in input strings
  • ⚙️ Manual Separator Selection: Support for comma, semicolon, space, pipe, tab, newline, etc.

Output Formatting

  • 🎨 Decorator Selection: Support for single quotes, double quotes, backticks, square brackets, parentheses, curly braces
  • 📤 Custom Output Separator: Configurable output result separator
  • 🔄 Deduplication: Optional removal of duplicate elements (enabled by default)
  • 👀 Real-time Preview: Instantly display formatting results as you type
  • 📋 One-click Copy: Quick copy of formatted results to clipboard

User Experience

  • 🎯 Smart Interface: Clear separation between input and output areas with dividers
  • ⚠️ Error Handling: Friendly error messages and exception handling
  • ⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts: Convenient keyboard operations

📝 Usage Examples

Basic Example

Input: a,b,c Input Separator: Auto Detect (detects comma) Decorator: Single Quote (') Output Separator: Comma (,) Deduplication: ✅ Enabled Output: 'a','b','c'

Advanced Example

Input: (apple);(banana);(cherry) Remove Characters: () Input Separator: Auto Detect (detects semicolon) Decorator: Square Brackets [] Output Separator: Newline (\n) Output:

[apple]
[banana]
[cherry]

Complex Example

Input: "item1" | "item2" | "item3" Remove Characters: " Input Separator: Pipe (|) Decorator: Backtick () **Output Separator**: Semicolon (;) **Output**: `` item1;item2;item3` ``

Deduplication Example

Input: apple,banana,apple,cherry,banana Input Separator: Auto Detect (detects comma) Decorator: Double Quote (") Output Separator: Comma (,) Deduplication: ✅ Enabled Output: "apple","banana","cherry"

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

  • Cmd + C: Copy formatted result
  • Cmd + R: Reset form

🛠️ Installation

  1. Make sure Raycast is installed
  2. Run in project directory: npm install
  3. Development mode: npm run dev
  4. Build: npm run build

🔧 Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Development mode
npm run dev

# Code linting
npm run lint

# Fix code formatting
npm run fix-lint

📄 License

MIT License

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
