View macOS File Provider sync activity from Raycast.
File Provider Progress shows upload, download, indexing, and health status for File Provider domains such as iCloud Drive, Synology Drive and other cloud sync providers that use Apple's File Provider system.
Some providers do not expose byte totals for every sync operation. In those cases, the extension can still show domain health and indexing status, but upload or download rows may report that no active byte total is available.
The extension uses a bundled macOS helper to read File Provider status locally. No account credentials or cloud service tokens are required.
The optional CLI Path preference is intended for troubleshooting or development. Most users should leave it empty so the extension uses the bundled helper.