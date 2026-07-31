Browse and lightly administer Clerk users and organizations across multiple, switchable Clerk instances, directly from Raycast.
In Search Users and Search Organizations, when you have more than one instance configured, a dropdown in the top-right of the search bar switches the active instance in place. User and organization rows include Open in Clerk Dashboard.
Each "app" is a Clerk instance, identified by its secret key (
sk_live_… /
sk_test_…) from the API keys page. A Clerk secret key is scoped to a single instance; there is no public API to list your applications, so instances are added manually.
Secret keys are stored in Raycast LocalStorage, which is local to your machine but not encrypted at rest. Keys are only sent to
api.clerk.com. Remove an app from Manage Apps to delete its stored key.
Open in Clerk Dashboard uses Clerk's
~ (last-active instance) deep links. The dashboard opens whichever instance was last active in your browser, which may differ from the instance active in this extension if you manage more than one — there is no public API to map a secret key to a dashboard instance.
Editing metadata replaces the entire public/private metadata object with the JSON you enter (it is not a deep merge). Leave a metadata field blank to clear it.
Generated tokens are secrets. Sign-in and impersonation tokens (and their URLs) grant access to sign in as the user — treat the copied values like passwords.