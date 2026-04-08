Portfolio Tracker

Track your investment portfolio and net worth in real time across multiple accounts, directly from Raycast.

Portfolio Tracker is built for long-term tracking — prices refresh daily, so you always have a clear picture of where you stand without noise. Add your accounts, drop in your holdings, and your total net worth lives right in the Raycast search bar.

What You Can Track

Stocks & ETFs

Search and add any publicly traded stock, ETF, or fund via Yahoo Finance with dynamic search. Fractional shares fully supported. Prices for LSE-listed securities quoted in pence are automatically converted to pounds.

Property

Add properties with or without a mortgage. Mortgage positions include full principal repayment tracking, UK HPI-based appreciation by postcode, shared ownership support, and a step-by-step breakdown of every calculation — equity, principal repaid, market movement — so you always know exactly how the number was derived.

Debt

All types of debt — credit cards, personal loans, student loans, auto loans, and buy-now-pay-later. Fixed-term loans include start and end dates with amortisation schedules. Open-ended debts like credit cards track balances with APR and monthly repayments. Repayments are auto-applied each month: the tracker calculates interest accrual and principal reduction for you, detects when a debt is fully paid off, and lets you archive it to keep things tidy. Debt balances are subtracted from your portfolio to give a true net worth figure.

Cash Holdings

Track cash balances in any supported currency. Perfect for emergency funds, settlement accounts, or foreign currency reserves sitting across your accounts.

Multi-Currency

Holdings in different currencies are automatically converted to your chosen base currency using live FX rates. Supported base currencies: GBP, USD, EUR, CHF, JPY, CAD, and AUD.

FIRE Dashboard

The FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) dashboard reads your portfolio value and projects it forward against your configured targets. Set your FIRE number, expected growth rate, inflation, withdrawal rate, and retirement age — then add your recurring monthly contributions from any account. The dashboard renders a visual projection chart showing when you'll hit your target, how old you'll be, and how many days (and working days) you have left. Adjust assumptions on the fly and watch the projection update instantly.

Getting Started

On first launch, a sample portfolio is automatically loaded so you can explore every feature right away — stocks, ETFs, cash, a mortgage with full parameters, and debt with repayment tracking. When you're ready to add your own data, select the sample portfolio banner and press Enter to remove it.

Commands

Command Description Portfolio Tracker View your portfolio, manage accounts and positions, track net worth. Import/Export via CSV is available from the action menu (⌘⇧I). Search Investments Find stocks, ETFs, and funds to add to your portfolio FIRE Dashboard Project your path to financial independence with visual charts

Preferences

Preference Default Description Base Currency GBP All holdings are converted to this currency for your total portfolio value

Account Types

ISA, LISA, SIPP, GIA, Brokerage, 401(k), Crypto, Current Account, Savings Account, Property, and Debt.

Data & Privacy

All data is stored locally on your Mac using Raycast's built-in storage. No external accounts, no servers, no tracking. Price data is sourced from Yahoo Finance — no API key required.